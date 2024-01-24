France eliminate Hungary with sixth win at EHF EURO 2024

France prove too strong once again

Apart from a scoreless stint of 11 minutes and 37 seconds, where they failed to find any solution, France proved to be once again title contenders at the EHF EURO 2024, as they delivered their sixth win in seven matches. They are now the only unbeaten team in the competition after Denmark lost to Slovenia on Tuesday in Hamburg.

With Nikola Karabatic rested for this match, France still had plenty of firepower. Nedim Remili (seven goals) and Dika Mem (six goals) combined for 13 goals for the reigning Olympic champions. In total, 13 of France’s 14 outfield players scored at least one goal, with defensive specialist Karl Konan being the only one who did not find the net.

On the other hand, Hungary’s attacking woes prevented the team from progressing to the semi-finals for the first time in history, but the loss which hurt the most was the one-goal defeat by Austria, which really derailed Hungary’s campaign. However, they can still clinch the best-ever finish in their history at the EHF EURO, if they beat Slovenia in the 5/6 placement match.

Photos © Kolektiff Images