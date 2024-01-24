France eliminate Hungary with sixth win at EHF EURO 2024
Having already sealed first place in group I, France pulled no punches and delivered their sixth win in seven matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 35:32 against Hungary.
The result means Chema Rodriguez’s side is eliminated from contention and Germany join France in the semi-finals. Hungary will play the placement match for fifth place against Slovenia.
Everyone saw, from the rhythm we put in the first 10 minutes, that we were not there just to play that game but really to win it. I think had already scored five goals within the first five minutes. We put all the ingredients in so the game would be easy for us. And even though they came back in the second half, we were able to remain in control until the end.
It was a hard battle, we started very well but I think France did not play their best handball in the first 10 minutes also. They have so much quality that it is hard to stop them. Tonight, our defence was not efficient enough, just like against Germany. We can be happy we gave 100 per cent on the court, but sadly that was not enough.