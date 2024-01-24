EURO24M

France eliminate Hungary with sixth win at EHF EURO 2024

24 January 2024, 19:35

Having already sealed first place in group I, France pulled no punches and delivered their sixth win in seven matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 35:32 against Hungary.

The result means Chema Rodriguez’s side is eliminated from contention and Germany join France in the semi-finals. Hungary will play the placement match for fifth place against Slovenia.

GROUP I

France vs Hungary 35:32 (20:18)

  • the reigning Olympic champions scored over 30 goals for the sixth time in seven matches at the EHF EURO 2024 and continue to boast the best attack in the competition, with 239 goals
  • France enter the semi-finals of the EHF EURO without dropping a match for the second time in history, after they won the title in 2010, with six wins and two draws
  • after winning their first three matches, Hungary have lost three out of four in the main round and will be heading to the 5/6 placement match, where they will face Slovenia
  • Guillaume Gille’s side is the only team to enter the semi-finals having not lost a match so far, boasting a seven-match unbeaten streak, their third-best in their EHF EURO history
  • with Hungary’s loss, Germany are now the second side to progress to the semi-finals from Group I, with France facing Sweden and the hosts battling with Denmark for a place in the final on Sunday

EURO24M France Vs Hungary AR39688 AH Quote
Everyone saw, from the rhythm we put in the first 10 minutes, that we were not there just to play that game but really to win it. I think had already scored five goals within the first five minutes. We put all the ingredients in so the game would be easy for us. And even though they came back in the second half, we were able to remain in control until the end.
Nédim Rémili
Right back, France

France prove too strong once again

Apart from a scoreless stint of 11 minutes and 37 seconds, where they failed to find any solution, France proved to be once again title contenders at the EHF EURO 2024, as they delivered their sixth win in seven matches. They are now the only unbeaten team in the competition after Denmark lost to Slovenia on Tuesday in Hamburg.

With Nikola Karabatic rested for this match, France still had plenty of firepower. Nedim Remili (seven goals) and Dika Mem (six goals) combined for 13 goals for the reigning Olympic champions. In total, 13 of France’s 14 outfield players scored at least one goal, with defensive specialist Karl Konan being the only one who did not find the net.

On the other hand, Hungary’s attacking woes prevented the team from progressing to the semi-finals for the first time in history, but the loss which hurt the most was the one-goal defeat by Austria, which really derailed Hungary’s campaign. However, they can still clinch the best-ever finish in their history at the EHF EURO, if they beat Slovenia in the 5/6 placement match.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M France Vs Hungary AR68540 AH Quote
It was a hard battle, we started very well but I think France did not play their best handball in the first 10 minutes also. They have so much quality that it is hard to stop them. Tonight, our defence was not efficient enough, just like against Germany. We can be happy we gave 100 per cent on the court, but sadly that was not enough.
Bence Bánhidi
Line player, Hungary
