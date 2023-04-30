France end all Italian hopes

GROUP 8

France vs Italy 41:27 (23:10)

As France remained among those teams with six victories in the same number of qualifiers, Italy’s dream to make it to their second EHF EURO after 1998 came to an end. The Italian side, who had unluckily lost against Poland on Thursday, could have hoped for an EHF EURO ticket even with a close defeat at France. But, the defending Olympic champions left no doubt from the first minute that they are going for a clear win. At the break, the distance was already 13 goals and in the second half it was never less than ten goals. Four French players scored five and more goals, topped by line player Theo Monar. Gianluca Dapiran was Italy’s best scorer by six goals.