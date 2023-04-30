France end all Italian hopes
Two clear wins for the two teams already qualified and the end of all Italian hopes were the outcomes for Round 6 in group 8. Before the last two matches, Italy were among those four best third ranked teams, but in the final ranking they were passed by Georgia after their 27:41 loss in France.
GROUP 8
France vs Italy 41:27 (23:10)
As France remained among those teams with six victories in the same number of qualifiers, Italy’s dream to make it to their second EHF EURO after 1998 came to an end. The Italian side, who had unluckily lost against Poland on Thursday, could have hoped for an EHF EURO ticket even with a close defeat at France. But, the defending Olympic champions left no doubt from the first minute that they are going for a clear win. At the break, the distance was already 13 goals and in the second half it was never less than ten goals. Four French players scored five and more goals, topped by line player Theo Monar. Gianluca Dapiran was Italy’s best scorer by six goals.
After qualifying for their 11th EHF EURO with a narrow win in Italy, Poland took an easy-going and clear final qualification victory against Latvia. Arkadiusz Moryto was their top scorer with eight strikes.