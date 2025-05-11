France end undefeated; Sweden take away win in Denmark

Highlight Match: France vs Norway 35:34 (14:16)

In a true thriller, EHF EURO Cup winners France almost gave away their first point, with Norway scoring twice in the last minute to close the gap to a single goal. However, the defending EHF EURO champions held on for a perfect record in the EHF EURO Cup.

The match was fully open; the visitors had the upper hand before the break, but France came out of the locker room stronger and equalised within three minutes of the second half starting. In the 35th minute, France took their first lead at 19:18 and then extended the gap to 25:22 10 minutes later.

But Norway struck back in the re-match of the 2017 World Championship final and levelled the result again at 29:29. France then again asserted control and when Melvyn Richardson scored with less than 60 seconds on the clock at 35:32 the victory seemed certain. Sindre Heldal and Lien used their opportunities in the following minute, but Norway had run out of time and France celebrated their sixth victory.

Top scorer of the match was French right back Richardson with eight goals, while Heldal and Kevin Gulliksen both scored six for Norway.