France end undefeated; Sweden take away win in Denmark
EHF EURO Cup 2026 champions France ended the tournament undefeated with a close win over Norway in Rouen, while Sweden beat Denmark but were unable to take a big enough margin to clinch second place overall.
First and foremost, I think it was a great experience in front of the crowd — a fantastic atmosphere. It was fun to play against a good team here at home. I also think that, for most of the game, it was a really good match, and both teams played well. But yes, towards the end, unfortunately, we made a few too many mistakes and weren’t sharp enough in defence, and the Swedes are simply too good a team for us to win when that happens.
The win means a lot for us. We have done a lot of work after the World Championship and today we could see some results of that. We are, of course, happy with an away victory against Denmark. All of our players took a lot of responsibility and today we could see the strength we have in our team. Before the game we lost Felix Möller due to an injury and then Felix Claar got injured, but we solved it in a good way.
We expected it to be a complicated match, not an easy one, and we had to find other balances as we began to stabilise certain things. And then this Norwegian team presented a different face than the one from a few days ago, when they were very far from what they were capable of.
It worked much better than in the last match against Denmark. We’re showing that we have a higher level within us, and that we can fight for the win, even though we lost in the end. The atmosphere in the arena was what I would call typically French — hot and packed, and the crowd was incredible.