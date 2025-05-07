France lock up EHF EURO Cup title; Denmark overpower Norway
The penultimate round of the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2026 saw an emphatic win for Denmark and a thrilling one for France, who secured the title in the competition for sides already qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 with what was their fifth victory in five games. While France took a one-goal win versus Sweden, 33:32, Denmark beat Norway 39:26.
It feels great to be back in the team and to see all the fans cheering for us. It was almost like making my debut again. I was fortunate to score on my first shot, then it was just to continue what I am here to do.
It's a great evening, in a difficult context, against a full-strength Swedish team. On our side, we had a group with stability and experience, but also quite a few needs in terms of adjustments and structure. When you look at tonight’s performance, the players’ commitment, and the raw result, it ticks a lot of boxes and validates the team’s mindset. We experience big changes in the French team, having to bring everyone back around simple, shared reference points that allow each person to find their place and a working method. It’s always a complex task. What I take away from this is the desire of this team—deprived of many key players—to pick up the torch again, to move forward with the goal of performing, no matter the circumstances.
It was a really impressive match by Denmark, while we didn’t perform at our maximum level. That leads to the difference we saw here tonight. We lost far too many one-on-ones both defensively and in attack. We are not satisfied with our own performance, but hats off to Denmark.
It was a truly impressive victory with a young and untested team that really stepped up and played a great match. After just two training sessions, it was remarkable to see how we managed to play with both composure and good timing.