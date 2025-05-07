France lock up EHF EURO Cup title; Denmark overpower Norway

EHF EURO Cup 2026

Highlight Match: Sweden vs France 32:33 (18:18)

France had a strong finish after a level tussle to clinch their victory over Sweden. The score was tied with five minutes to go, and it was the EHF EURO title holders who survived the high-pressure end stage best. It took 18 minutes for one side to create a gap of more than one goal, and it was EHF EURO 2024 title holders France who pulled away in the 18th minute thanks to the MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, Melvyn Richardson. Sweden had started with Fabian Norsten in goal, and he was replaced by Andreas Palicka as France threatened to increase the gap. Palicka’s entry and saves galvanised Sweden, who came back to equalise and went to the break level.

With two goals from Simon Jeppsson to resume the match, Sweden grabbed the edge, but France drew level again and the frantic contest continued as the final whistle approached. It was in the last five minutes that France pulled in front to the crucial difference, and Sweden could not convert their final attempt on goal to secure a draw. Palicka finished with 13 saves at a rate of 39.39 per cent and clearly won the contest between the posts, but Sweden were left empty-handed and remain on four points in third place in the Cup.

It also needs to be said that the match was played in front of 12,224 spectators in Gothenburg's Scandinavium, which set the record for the most attended home match for the men's national team in Sweden, excluding EURO and WCh matches.