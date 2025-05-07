France lock up EHF EURO Cup title; Denmark overpower Norway

France lock up EHF EURO Cup title; Denmark overpower Norway

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
07 May 2025, 21:14

The penultimate round of the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2026 saw an emphatic win for Denmark and a thrilling one for France, who secured the title in the competition for sides already qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 with what was their fifth victory in five games. While France took a one-goal win versus Sweden, 33:32, Denmark beat Norway 39:26.

EHF EURO Cup 2026

Highlight Match: Sweden vs France 32:33 (18:18)

France had a strong finish after a level tussle to clinch their victory over Sweden. The score was tied with five minutes to go, and it was the EHF EURO title holders who survived the high-pressure end stage best. It took 18 minutes for one side to create a gap of more than one goal, and it was EHF EURO 2024 title holders France who pulled away in the 18th minute thanks to the MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, Melvyn Richardson. Sweden had started with Fabian Norsten in goal, and he was replaced by Andreas Palicka as France threatened to increase the gap. Palicka’s entry and saves galvanised Sweden, who came back to equalise and went to the break level.

With two goals from Simon Jeppsson to resume the match, Sweden grabbed the edge, but France drew level again and the frantic contest continued as the final whistle approached. It was in the last five minutes that France pulled in front to the crucial difference, and Sweden could not convert their final attempt on goal to secure a draw. Palicka finished with 13 saves at a rate of 39.39 per cent and clearly won the contest between the posts, but Sweden were left empty-handed and remain on four points in third place in the Cup.

It also needs to be said that the match was played in front of 12,224 spectators in Gothenburg's Scandinavium, which set the record for the most attended home match for the men's national team in Sweden, excluding EURO and WCh matches.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250507 SWE FRA 031
It feels great to be back in the team and to see all the fans cheering for us. It was almost like making my debut again. I was fortunate to score on my first shot, then it was just to continue what I am here to do.
Simon Jeppsson
Left back, Sweden
20250507 SWE FRA 039
It's a great evening, in a difficult context, against a full-strength Swedish team. On our side, we had a group with stability and experience, but also quite a few needs in terms of adjustments and structure. When you look at tonight’s performance, the players’ commitment, and the raw result, it ticks a lot of boxes and validates the team’s mindset. We experience big changes in the French team, having to bring everyone back around simple, shared reference points that allow each person to find their place and a working method. It’s always a complex task. What I take away from this is the desire of this team—deprived of many key players—to pick up the torch again, to move forward with the goal of performing, no matter the circumstances.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France

Norway vs Denmark 26:39 (10:18)

Denmark’s victory over Norway was never in doubt, as they were quick to establish the lead and did not slow their pace — even without some of their most crucial assets, including the back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year Mathias Gidsel.

Although the EHF EURO 2024 finalists Denmark did not bring their full force to the match in Stavanger, it proved to be an easy-going win for the visitors. Backed by another great performance from Emil Nielsen, who recorded a save rate of 40 per cent until late in the first half, Denmark raced ahead to lead 7:2 after 11 minutes and 16:8 — and they kept that eight-goal distance at the break and had no trouble going on to increase it. 

With Denmark’s perennial top scorer Gidsel absent, others took their chance to lead the attack. The top scorer of the EHF Champions League 2022/23, Emil Madsen, led the visitors with seven goals, while Magnus Rød scored the same for Norway. Norway goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud recorded a solid 10 saves, but facing a furious number of shots from Denmark, his rate was low and ultimately could not alter the course of the match as the world champions steamrolled to the buzzer. Norway saw themselves defeated for the fifth time in five EHF EURO Cup matches — and much more clearly than in the reverse leg, when Denmark won by five.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250507 NOR DEN Nor Timeout
It was a really impressive match by Denmark, while we didn’t perform at our maximum level. That leads to the difference we saw here tonight. We lost far too many one-on-ones both defensively and in attack. We are not satisfied with our own performance, but hats off to Denmark.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
20250507 NOR DEN Nikolaj Jacobsen (1)
It was a truly impressive victory with a young and untested team that really stepped up and played a great match. After just two training sessions, it was remarkable to see how we managed to play with both composure and good timing.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
20250507 SWE FRA 028
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 010
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 018
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 027
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 012
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 020
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 022
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 017
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 011
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 039
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 037
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 046
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 SWE FRA 009
BILDBYRÅN
20250507 NOR DEN Mensah
Kenneth McDowell
20250507 NOR DEN Munk Rød
Fredrik Varfjell / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Nikolaj Jacobsen
Fredrik Varfjell / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Bergerud
Kenneth McDowell
20250507 NOR DEN Nor Timeout
Fredrik Varfjell / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Lyse
Carina Johansen / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Rød2
Carina Johansen / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Emil Jacobsen
Carina Johansen / NTB
20250507 NOR DEN Jørgensen
Carina Johansen / NTB
20250507 SVK HUN 42
Previous Article Summary: Three more tickets booked to EHF EURO 2026
20250507 SUI Gerfirsthalf (5)
Next Article Germany seal EHF EURO 2026 spot; two teams also qualify

Latest news

More News