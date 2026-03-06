France, Netherlands, Germany can stamp EHF EURO ticket

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
06 March 2026, 12:00

Round 4 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers offers plenty of excitement on Sunday with action across five of the six groups. The eight-match schedule includes Germany welcoming Slovenia in the Highlight Match in group 3. Germany, like France in group 1 and the Netherlands in group 2, will already secure a place at the final tournament if they win their respective match on Sunday. Group 4, though, looks tighter with no more than two points separating the four teams.

GROUP 1

France vs Croatia

Sunday 8 March, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-1-2

  • Les Bleus sit on top in group 1 with a perfect record and maximum points (six) after three rounds
  • Sébastien Gardillou's squad will book a ticket for the EHF EURO 2026 with a win in Metz
  • France came off victorious (30:19) from the reverse fixture in round 3 with Alicia Toublanc (five) and Sarah Bouktit (seven) combining for 12 goals
  • no less than nine different French players got onto the score sheet during the first half in the reverse fixture in Bjelovar
  • Dejana Milosavljevic scored eight goals in the loss to France
  • despite losing to France in Bjelovar, Croatia edged out the second half (12:11) with Ivica Obrvan's squad lacking in-match consistency to keep up with the favourites

20260306 W EURO Q Quote FRA Gardillou
We are paying close attention to how we will approach Sunday’s match. We have taken a clear advantage, but Croatia could show a different side. It is therefore essential that we remain very focused on what we are capable of producing. We also need to be attentive to the weaknesses we identified while reviewing the match.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France
20260306 W EURO Q Quote CRO Obrvan
Our primary goal is qualification for the European Championship, and I truly believe we will achieve it. The second half in Bjelovar — strong defence, fluid attack, and quick transitions back — is the blueprint we need to follow on Sunday. It’s also important to highlight that several of our players were practically wearing the Croatian jersey for the first time, collecting their first minutes for the senior national team. These experiences are invaluable for their development and for the future of the team.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

Kosovo vs Finland

Sunday 8 March, 17:15 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2

  • Agron Shabani's squad is on a five-match losing run across all competitions dating back to 2024 and sit bottom in group 1
  • Finland celebrated a low-scoring victory (23:21) in the reverse fixture in Vantaa and now rank third with two points
  • Merlinda Qorraj scored 10 goals in the loss in Vantaa, while no other player scored more than three goals and Aurora Kryeziu made 18 saves, noting 43 per cent of save efficiency
  • Emma Aarnio scored eight goals against Kosovo and surpassed the 100-goal mark in Finland's shirt with the back currently on 106 goals
  • a meeting of the two lowest-scoring attacks in the qualifiers, both with only 55 goals scored

20260306 W EURO Q Quote FIN Westerlund
After a tight game in Finland, we will go to Kosovo expecting another equally close contest. Both teams will surely be able to improve their performance, and we need to be 100 per cent focused if we want to stay in the game. It will certainly be a tough match.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland
20260305 W EURO Q Blog Main 8

GROUP 2

Netherlands vs Switzerland

Sunday 8 March, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-1

  • the Netherlands are one of only five national teams with an unbeaten and perfect record after three rounds played, sitting firmly on top in group 2 ahead of Switzerland, who are in second place with four points
  • the Dutch displayed an impressive attacking performance against Switzerland with no less than 11 different players getting onto the score sheet
  • Oranje earned a dominant victory (39:21) in the reverse fixture in Kriens with Dione Housheer, Zoë Sprengers and Kelly Dulfer scoring five goals each
  • Switzerland could not keep with the Dutch tempo, and Knut Ove Joa's squad will want to narrow down the technical errors (20)
  • the Netherlands boast the highest-scoring attack in the qualifiers with 120 goals scored after three rounds played

Italy vs Bosnia Herzegovina

Sunday 8 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-4

  • Italy are on a five-match losing run across all competitions dating back to April last year
  • Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez's squad sits on bottom in group 2 and is one of five teams still waiting for their first points in the qualifiers
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated a late win (28:25) against Italy in the reverse fixture after nothing could separate the teams for a long period in the second half
  • Ana Lovric displayed a flawless performance against Italy in Cazin with the right wing scoring eight goals from as many attempts, being the match's top scorer
  • Italy have conceded 107 goals after three rounds played and only Lithuania (113) have conceded more goals

20260306 W EURO Q Quote ITA Luchin
It won't be easy because Bosnia and Herzegovina have shown that they are a good team with quality. Achieving the third place is very important for us, and even though we have some key absences, we are determined to do well.
Francesca Luchin
Goalkeeper, Italy
20260306 W EURO Q Quote BIH
A very important victory in Cazin is behind us. It was a very tough and turbulent match, but we managed to win in the end. We are satisfied and now we are turning our focus to the match in Pescara. We know what awaits us there, we have gotten to know each other better, we know what we need to do on the court, and I believe we can achieve another victory.
Edina Demić
Right back, Bosnia and Herzegovina
20260304 W EURO Q Blog Main 5

GROUP 3

Highlight Match: Germany vs Slovenia

Sunday 8 March, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-0-2

  • Germany will secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026 with a win against Slovenia in Heidelberg
  • Markus Gaugisch's squad sits on top in group 3 with maximum of six points after three rounds
  • Germany celebrated a dominant victory (30:23) in the reverse fixture in Celje with the goalkeeper, Sarah Wachter, making seven saves and recording 43 per cent save efficiency
  • Antje Döll (seven) and Emily Vogel (six) combined for 13 goals in Germany's win in round 3, and nine German players got onto the score sheet in total
  • Slovenia are winless against Germany over the past five matches across all competitions and since the 2003 IHF World Championship
  • the captain, Tjaša Stanko (seven), and Nataša Ljepoja (eight) spearhead Slovenia's attack in the qualifiers

20251015 SLO BEL 7
After a good performance in Celje, we are facing a match in Germany where we will try to expand the rotation of players from the first game and give an opportunity to those who did not play in that match. We currently have a few health issues within the team and we will see which players will be ready for Sunday’s game.
Dragan Adžić
Head coach, Slovenia

GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Iceland

Sunday 8 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-2

  • Montenegro sit on top in group 4 with four points, the same number of points as the Faroe Islands, but with a superior goal difference (+12)
  • Montenegro finished in eighth place at the EHF EURO 2024, while Iceland were further down in 16th place in the final rankings
  • the Montenegrins suffered a close defeat (28:27) in the reverse fixture in Hafnarfjordur despite launching a late comeback to snatch a point, with Armelle Attingré making 13 saves (41 per cent save efficiency)
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic and Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir scored 12 goals each in Hafnarfjordur, displaying impressive performances from the back line with over 75 per cent shooting accuracy
  • Iceland ended a four-match winless streak against Montenegro dating back to the 2011 IHF World Championship and secured maiden points in group 4

20260306 W EURO Q SUN Text 2

Portugal vs Faroe Islands

Sunday 8 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1

  • Portugal previously defeated (26:25) Iceland on home court in round 2
  • José António Silva's squad are in fourth place in group 4 but still with every chance to make it to the final tournament in the final three rounds
  • the first-ever match between the national teams brought a victory (25:21) for the Faroe Islands in Tórshavn, with Rakul Wardum making 12 saves and noting 38 per cent save efficiency
  • Anna Weyhe and Lív Poulsen scored five goals each in the win against Portugal, while Maria Nólsoy (four) and Pernille Brandenborg (four) added eight goals
  • Faroe Island are flying high in the qualifiers and sitting in second place with four points in group 4 and only one loss, to the leaders Montenegro

20260306 W EURO Q Quote FAR Brandenborg
We are in an exciting group where every point matters. Playing Portugal away from home is a great challenge, so we need to deliver a strong performance and compete at our best.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands

GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Ukraine

Sunday 8 March, 14:10 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-4

  • Lithuania are one of five teams without a single point in the qualifiers after three rounds played, sitting bottom in group 5
  • no team has conceded more goals than Lithuania (113) in the qualifiers so far
  • Lithuania boast an extremely young squad and the 15-year-old Alteja Ustilaite was one of their top scorers (four goals) in the first match against Ukraine
  • Ukraine secured a win (30:29) in the reverse fixture in Michalovce with the goalkeeper, Mariia Gladun, making 10 saves and noting 34 per cent save efficiency
  • Liubov Rosokha (six) and Anastasiia Orzhakhovska (six) combined for 12 goals in the win against Lithuania

20260306 W EURO Q SUN Text 1

photos © FFHandball (main); Alexander Wagner, Aljaz Mocnik, Peter Spark, Evaldas Semiotas (in-text)

20260304 W EURO Q Blog Main 9
