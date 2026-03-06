France, Netherlands, Germany can stamp EHF EURO ticket
Round 4 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers offers plenty of excitement on Sunday with action across five of the six groups. The eight-match schedule includes Germany welcoming Slovenia in the Highlight Match in group 3. Germany, like France in group 1 and the Netherlands in group 2, will already secure a place at the final tournament if they win their respective match on Sunday. Group 4, though, looks tighter with no more than two points separating the four teams.
We are paying close attention to how we will approach Sunday’s match. We have taken a clear advantage, but Croatia could show a different side. It is therefore essential that we remain very focused on what we are capable of producing. We also need to be attentive to the weaknesses we identified while reviewing the match.
Our primary goal is qualification for the European Championship, and I truly believe we will achieve it. The second half in Bjelovar — strong defence, fluid attack, and quick transitions back — is the blueprint we need to follow on Sunday. It’s also important to highlight that several of our players were practically wearing the Croatian jersey for the first time, collecting their first minutes for the senior national team. These experiences are invaluable for their development and for the future of the team.
After a tight game in Finland, we will go to Kosovo expecting another equally close contest. Both teams will surely be able to improve their performance, and we need to be 100 per cent focused if we want to stay in the game. It will certainly be a tough match.
It won't be easy because Bosnia and Herzegovina have shown that they are a good team with quality. Achieving the third place is very important for us, and even though we have some key absences, we are determined to do well.
A very important victory in Cazin is behind us. It was a very tough and turbulent match, but we managed to win in the end. We are satisfied and now we are turning our focus to the match in Pescara. We know what awaits us there, we have gotten to know each other better, we know what we need to do on the court, and I believe we can achieve another victory.
After a good performance in Celje, we are facing a match in Germany where we will try to expand the rotation of players from the first game and give an opportunity to those who did not play in that match. We currently have a few health issues within the team and we will see which players will be ready for Sunday’s game.
We are in an exciting group where every point matters. Playing Portugal away from home is a great challenge, so we need to deliver a strong performance and compete at our best.