France qualify for their 16th consecutive EHF EURO

GROUP 8

France vs Poland 30:27 (16:14)

Compared to the first leg on Wednesday, when France were ahead 22:11 at the break and kept a double-figured margin until the end (38:28), Poland stood much stronger at Aix-en-Provence, mainly in defence. They managed to avoid the French counter attacks and could rely on strong goalkeeper Adam Morawski (16 saves in total) and sharp-shooter Jan Czuwara, who scored all his five goals in the first half. France led throughout, but the biggest margin was only four goals.

The hosts returned to the court stronger and more eager, and extended their lead to five goals at 21:16. But still backed by Morawski’s saves, Poland struck back and reduced the gap to constantly two goals, while France struggled hard in attack to remain ahead. Finally, a double strike by Dika Mem in the last minutes provided France with their fourth win and their EHF EURO 2024 ticket.

Key fact: In the first match against Poland on Wednesday, three current and one former player of Polish top club Industria Kielce combined for 16 goals, topped by 10 strikes from Dylan Nahi, while Benoit Kounkoud and Nicolas Tournat scored once each and Nedim Remili, who transferred from Kielce to Veszprém in February, scored four times. On Saturday, those four were again in focus facing many of their club teammates, and Nahi again topped the scoreboard with five goals. In total, this quartet combined for 13 of France’s 30 goals.