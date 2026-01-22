2. Sweden (+2)

Boosted by their home fans, Sweden might have an easy cruise to the semi-finals in the main round in Malmö. Within two days they can seal the deal early by beating the two other group winners, Iceland and Slovenia. Sweden played stable, with a great defence backed by their veteran goalkeepers Andreas Palicka and Mikael Appelgren. In attack, super talent Nikola Roganović proved his value by scoring 18 goals, and the way they beat Croatia in the top duel of their group was an impressive signal to their opponents. In contrast to their last EHF EURO on home ground, when they missed the final weekend, things look much better now for the record European champions — but then the final weekend is in Denmark.

1. France (+1)

Before this EHF EURO, many experts said, France were the only team which could beat Denmark. Portugal have already proven that prediction wrong, but France have a chance to consolidate the new reality in their first main round match. In the preliminary round, Guillaume Gille’s team scored two new EHF EURO goal records in two days: 42 goals against Czechia, 46 against Ukraine. In the group final against Norway, they ensured another win, this time 38:34. Despite having to replace EHF EURO 2024 MVP Nédim Rémili due to an injury, France play an extremely efficient high-speed attack, although they have not had to face the strongest teams in their first round. But seeing the huge confidence they carried from Oslo to Herning and the individual quality and experience of players such as Dika Mem, Melvyn Richardson and Ludovic Fabregas, they can go all the way. Still, compared to their main round opponents, they have one weak point: the goalkeepers, who are both below 30 per cent saving percentage. But if you score more than 40 goals in every match, this is enough.