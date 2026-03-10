Fredericia make history; last play-off spots decided

EHF / Courtney Gahan
10 March 2026, 22:45

On to the knockout stage — the main round of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 wrapped up on Tuesday night, with the last three places in the next phase as well as two direct quarter-finals tickets decided. Fredericia Håndboldklub booked their debut European cup knockout appearance as they beat Kadetten Schaffhausen 30:29 to clinch one of group IV’s play-off berths. RK Nexe simultaneously secured group IV’s other play-off ticket with a 26:23 victory over group winners Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. IFK Kristianstad clinched the last place in the play-offs.

Kristianstad defeated Sport Lisboa e Benfica, the 2022 title holders, 30:22 in group III, where MT Melsungen and HC Vardar 1961 met in a battle for top of the table and the group’s quarter-final place. Vardar took an emphatic win, 34:25, and with that earnt the right to skip the play-offs.

In group II, where the teams progressing to the knockout phase were decided in the previous round, FC Porto secured the quarter-final place as they beat SAH - Aarhus 30:29. Elverum Håndball, who were already through the play-offs, took a 29:27 win versus eliminated Fraikin BM. Granollers.

Group I had their final ranking sorted ahead of round 4. Group winners THW Kiel extended their perfect record this season with a 36:29 victory versus defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Montpellier secured a 36:34 win over IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun as they look to the play-offs alongside Flensburg.

Quarter-finalists:

  • THW Kiel; FC Porto; HC Vardar 1961; Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

Play-offs (31 March / 7 April):

  • SAH - Aarhus vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt
  • Montpellier Handball vs Elverum Håndball
  • Fredericia Håndballklub vs MT Melsungen
  • IFK Kristianstad vs RK Nexe

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP III

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Though IFK Kristianstad came out clear on top against the EHF European League champions from four years ago as they clinched their first international knockout phase berth since 2020/21, the Swedish side were not dominant until the second period. Driven by early saves from Gustavo Capdeville, Benfica scored three unanswered goals before IFK netted for the first time in the eighth minute. But the Portuguese side soon saw their opponents draw level and the score often equal through the first period. However, Kristianstad never had the upper hand in the first 30 minutes, and Benfica led by three goals once more, at 9:6 in the 18th minute.

The second half saw the opposite opening from the first: Kristianstad scored the first four goals to lead 18:15 — in the process taking the advantage for the first time — and Benfica could not find the goal until just over seven minutes in. Meanwhile, the top scorer of the EHF European League Men 2025/26, Axel Månsson, who Benfica had kept to a low shooting efficiency, became more dangerous. With two goals in a row, Månsson took IFK in front 20:16 — a decisive moment in the game. Backed by a 16-save outing from Hayder Al-Khafadji, at a rate of 43 per cent, Kristianstad stayed clear in front from that point.

GROUP IV

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) 29:30 (13:14)

The match was a direct clash for a knockout stage berth. It was Fredericia who celebrated their first EHF European League Men play-off appearance — and first knockout stage qualification in any European cup competition. Kadetten were away early, but from a 4:1 difference in the seventh minute, Fredericia brought it level by the 12th, 5:5. Around the 15-minute mark, Kalle Møller came into Fredericia’s goal for a save-less Sander Heieren, at which point Kadetten keeper Moreno Car had stopped over 40 per cent of the shots he faced —  but the score was equal despite the early difference between the posts. Although Møller went on to a 50 per cent save rate up to the break, the score remained on par and Fredericia had only the narrowest of advantages at half-time.

At that point, Fredericia right back Anders Martinusen had scored five of the 10 goals that made him the top scorer of the match. The crucial moment came around the 40-minute mark, when Fredericia opened a two-goal gap that would enable them to protect the lead to the end. Kadetten came within one many times, but from 17:17 in the 39th minute, the score was never equal again — Fredericia even moved ahead by three several times through the last 10 minutes, before surviving a tense ending and clinching the win.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

THW Kiel (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 36:29 (18:15)

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 34:36 (18:18)

GROUP II

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR) 29:30 (13:13)

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 27:29 (13:17)

GROUP III

MT Melsungen (GER) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) 25:34 (12:17)

GROUP IV

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 26:23 (14:9)

 

Photos © profifoto.ch (main); Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Michael Kessler (in-text)

20260304 BEL MKD WVB 8J0A0508 Royal Belgian Handball Federation
