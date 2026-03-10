Kristianstad defeated Sport Lisboa e Benfica, the 2022 title holders, 30:22 in group III, where MT Melsungen and HC Vardar 1961 met in a battle for top of the table and the group’s quarter-final place. Vardar took an emphatic win, 34:25, and with that earnt the right to skip the play-offs.

In group II, where the teams progressing to the knockout phase were decided in the previous round, FC Porto secured the quarter-final place as they beat SAH - Aarhus 30:29. Elverum Håndball, who were already through the play-offs, took a 29:27 win versus eliminated Fraikin BM. Granollers.

Group I had their final ranking sorted ahead of round 4. Group winners THW Kiel extended their perfect record this season with a 36:29 victory versus defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Montpellier secured a 36:34 win over IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun as they look to the play-offs alongside Flensburg.

Quarter-finalists:

THW Kiel; FC Porto; HC Vardar 1961; Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

Play-offs (31 March / 7 April):