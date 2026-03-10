Fredericia make history; last play-off spots decided
On to the knockout stage — the main round of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 wrapped up on Tuesday night, with the last three places in the next phase as well as two direct quarter-finals tickets decided. Fredericia Håndboldklub booked their debut European cup knockout appearance as they beat Kadetten Schaffhausen 30:29 to clinch one of group IV’s play-off berths. RK Nexe simultaneously secured group IV’s other play-off ticket with a 26:23 victory over group winners Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. IFK Kristianstad clinched the last place in the play-offs.