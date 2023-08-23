Fresh faces and former champions make for fascinating group A

With a new coach at the wheel, Ulrik Kirkely, Györ aim to return to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest at the business end of the season. Relying heavily on the same core that brought them there in the past three seasons, they will be one of the big favourites to seal one of the two quarter-finals berths in the group.

Finishing in one of the top two places is a priority for the Hungarian powerhouse, which has missed out on the trophy over the last few seasons. They have strengthened their squad with a top transfer – centre back Bruna de Paula Almeida, from Metz Handball. The Brazilian star will add more dynamism to their back line which has been found lacking in certain moments in recent times, meaning Györ have needed to rely more on their defence, which has perhaps taken a step backwards in the last few seasons.

One of Kirkely’s opponents will be his former club, Odense Håndbold, the runners-up in the Danish league last season, who have gone through a huge makeover this summer. Seven players have left and eight come in for the Danish side, as Ole Gustav Gjekstad, the coach who led Vipers Kristiansand to three straight titles in the last three seasons, takes over the hotseat.

Gjekstad will certainly need time, but his credentials are excellent, his experience is next to none and he will have four Norwegian players, plus a plethora of Danish stalwarts to ensure a smooth transition from the previous iteration of Odense.