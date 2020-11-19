Fresh handball designs unveiled for 2021/22 EHF club competitions

Take a look at the brand-new designs of the official SELECT SPORT match balls which will be used across EHF Champions League and EHF European League matches next season.

In keeping with the new brand policy introduced for EHF club competitions at the start of this season, there is no differentiation in design between balls used in men’s and women’s competitions.

In a subtle design feature, the EHF Champions League ball has the claim Empower to Inspire included, further reflecting the new era of the competition. Plus, for the very first time the second-tier competition, the EHF European League, has its very ball.

The new eye-catching balls for both competitions will be launched and go on sale exclusively at the EHF FINAL4 2021 in Cologne on 12-13 June and Budapest on 29-30 May as well as at the EHF Finals.

The new designs come a year after EHF Marketing signed an extended deal for SELECT SPORT to be official ball supplier to club handball’s elite competitions until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Matthias Mayrhofer, Director Partner & Brand at EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “SELECT SPORT share our passion for raising the profile and standards of handball throughout our club competitions.

“We acheived another milestone by introducing the first ever ball design for our second-tier competition and with one unique ball for both genders that perfectly match the competition’s brands.

“On top of that the world’s top players are continuing to benefit from SELECT’s expertise and knowledge in delivering a ball fit for the highest level of handball.”

Peter Knap, CEO of SELECT, said: “We have experienced a positive growth and increased visibility through the partnership. To see the best players in the world compete with our balls is also noted by end consumers and adds more strength to our motto ‘Players’ Choice’.”

For an extended Q&A with Peter Knap, CEO of SELECT, click here.