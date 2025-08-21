As global sports media rights markets enter a period of slowing growth, Sascha Kojic, CEO of boutique consultancy SN1, brought clarity – and urgency – to the evolving media landscape during his keynote at the 2025 Men’s Competitions Conference of the European Handball Federation.

With over two decades of executive experience in sports rights agencies and media companies, Kojic is no stranger to change. Notably, he was a key consultant in the EHF’s landmark media and marketing agreement with Infront, finalised in 2018 and running through 2030.

A flattening market and the end of easy growth

Kojic began by painting the picture of the current market conditions. “The growth of the global sports media rights market is slowing,” he stated, citing macroeconomic challenges, post-pandemic shifts in media consumption, and saturation in established leagues like LaLiga and the Bundesliga​.

This stagnation, he explained, has had profound implications. “It’s the end of easy money,” Kojic said. “We’re seeing fewer buyout deals and more partnerships with shared risk and upside.” Major agencies have pivoted away from underwriting rights, shifting instead toward service models. Others have exited the market altogether​.

A changing client landscape

In a fast-changing ecosystem, new players are stepping up.

“The so-called ‘New Kids on the Block’ – Amazon, Netflix – they’re not new anymore. They’re established, and increasingly they’re the clients rights-holders must attract,” Kojic said.

He pointed to landmark examples such as the NBA’s global deal with Amazon, Netflix’s entry into NFL broadcasting, and its 10-year agreement with WWE. The takeaway, he said, is clear: “If you want to attract these partners, your product needs to serve their goals – whether that’s monetising Christmas subscriptions, or providing year-round content with a 365-day narrative.”

The most significant transformation Kojic highlighted is the shift from transactional to partnership-based business models. “Previously, it was about volume – more matches, more competitions,” he noted. “Now the shift is clearly from quantity to quality. The focus is on fewer events, better storytelling, and deeper fan engagement.”

The EHF’s early move pays off

In this context, Kojic praised the EHF’s foresight in signing a 10-year agreement with Infront in 2018. “That deal was ahead of the curve,” he said. “It focused on strengthening the product and competition quality. It wasn’t just about rights – it was about building the ‘Home of Handball’ and aligning the federation with emerging industry trends.”

He also acknowledged the challenges ahead. “This isn’t just a media strategy. It touches on competition structures, calendars, and content strategies. The product brought to market in the next cycle must be fit for purpose, aligned with what partners need.”

What comes next

Looking ahead to the next media rights tender – covering the post-2030 period – Kojic left the audience with a strategic checklist:

Create long-term incentives for partners

Build products that can be monetised by streamers

Establish a 365-day narrative, not just highlight events

“It’s not about more content. It’s about better content. It’s about relevance, reach, and results,” he concluded.

Kojic’s keynote provided a timely reality check – but also a roadmap. For the EHF and its stakeholders, the challenge now is to stay ahead of the curve once again, ensuring handball continues to thrive in a transformed media environment.

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff