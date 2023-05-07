FTC celebrate first EHF FINAL4 spot after comeback

FTC-Rail Caro Hungaria shocked the French fans by overcoming the six-goal deficit from the first leg of the quarter-finals and beating Metz 33:26 after a blistering start to the second half. Thus, Gábor Elek's team secured their first-ever EHF FINAL4 spot as the second Hungarian club alongside Győr Audi ETO KC.

Metz Handball were eyeing another ticket for Budapest, but their lack of efficiency and strong FTC defence reared their heads, leaving the fans in Palais Omnisports Les Arenes Metz disappointed.

The draw for the EHF FINAL4 will take place in Budapest on Tuesday, 9 May.