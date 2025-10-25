After a three-week break, the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is back in action, as Round 5 started on Saturday with five encounters. In the Match of the Week, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria claimed an away win over HC Podravka (37:33), and in the other Group B match, Krim OTP Group Mercator claimed their first points in the tournament, beating CSM Bucuresti 31:27.

Three more encounters were held in Group A – including the Hungarian derby, in which reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC proved too strong for DVSC Schaeffler, 36:30. In a close fight, Metz Handball defeated Storhamar Handball Elite (27:24), while Gloria Bistrita somewhat surprisingly beat Team Esbjerg 38:35.