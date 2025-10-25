FTC celebrate MOTW win; Györ take Hungarian derby

After a three-week break, the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is back in action, as Round 5 started on Saturday with five encounters. In the Match of the Week, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria claimed an away win over HC Podravka (37:33), and in the other Group B match, Krim OTP Group Mercator claimed their first points in the tournament, beating CSM Bucuresti 31:27.

Three more encounters were held in Group A – including the Hungarian derby, in which reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC proved too strong for DVSC Schaeffler, 36:30. In a close fight, Metz Handball defeated Storhamar Handball Elite (27:24), while Gloria Bistrita somewhat surprisingly beat Team Esbjerg 38:35.

  • in the first ever meeting with Esbjerg in European club competitions, 14 saves from Renata de Arruda helped Gloria Bistrita to a three-goal win
  • Györ claimed their fifth win in as many matches, this time against Debrecen, as 12 their players netted at least once
  • Metz also maintained a perfect record, as seven goals from Léna Grandveau helped them beat Storhamar
  • thanks to a 76 per cent shot efficiency, FTC won the 12th of the 13 direct duels against Podravka in the European club competitions
  • Maja Vojnovic's 14 saves helped Krim to end their four-game losing run, upsetting CSM on home court

GROUP A

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 38:35 (19:18)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Lorena Ostase 9/11 (Gloria Bistrita), Henny Reistad 9/14 (Team Esbjerg)

Esbjerg had won their two previous matches at the competition, while Bistrita were on a two-game losing run – but both of these streaks ended on Saturday. Cheered by their home crowd, the Romanian team looked very determined from the opening minutes and led for most of the first half, even if Esbjerg's Henny Reistad scored six goals before the break. The script of the match did not seem to change a lot after the restart, and in the 41st minute the hosts established a four-goal lead for the first time, 27:23. However, Esbjerg responded with a 3:0 run, and later on, Reistad drew level at 32:32 with five minutes to play. But Danila So Delgado Pinto's two goals sparked Bistrita's 3:0 run, before Lorena Ostase's goals sealed their victory.

Ehf 356 (1)
This is an extremely important day for us! Renata made a huge contribution in this match, but the entire team worked exceptionally well together. It was a victory built on unity and teamwork. Today we celebrate, but tomorrow we start again with the same determination.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
Ehf 216
Congratulations to Gloria Bistrița for their performance and attitude today! We knew they were a strong and well organized team. Conceding 38 goals is a clear sign and a lesson for us moving forward. I believe goalkeeper Renata De Arruda made a big difference in this match. It was a well deserved victory for Gloria, and we’ll work to improve in the next games.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

DVSC Schaeffler vs Györi Audi ETO KC 30:36 (14:19)

H2H: 1-0-2
Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 11/13 (DVSC Schaeffler), Nathalie Hagman 6 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

When the two Hungarian teams met in the 2023/24 EHF Champions League season, Debrecen upset their much more decorated rivals at home, winning 29:28. But now the history did not repeat itself, as Györ were a clearly dominant side. They opened the game with a 4:0 run, and only following a timeout, the home team's player Jovana Jovovic broke the deadlock in the eighth minute. Gradually Debrecen found their rhythm in attack, but Györ still had the upper hand, which resulted in their five-goal lead at the interval. And in the second half, the visitors continued to show their fire power, scoring from all angles. While they did not find a remedy against Alicia Toublanc, who scored 11 goals, Györ were better as a team – and they had no problems clinching the win.

 

DER00373
We knew we were up against a world-class team in great form. Our plan was to keep Györ's scoring low, but that didn’t work out — we lacked aggression in defence and lost too many one-on-one battles. Even so, I’m proud of the team; we made the Champions League winners fight hard for the victory.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
DER01801
We were well aware that DVSC are a very dangerous rival at home — we’ve had plenty of tight games in this arena before. I’m pleased with how we controlled the match and managed our rotations. It was a well deserved win and a strong overall performance.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 24:27 (12:13)

H2H: 0-1-4
Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 7/10 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Léna Grandveau 7/10 (Metz Handball)

Neither team could pull clear even by two goals early in the match, as the rivals just took turns in the lead. Storhamar were the first side to gain momentum, as a 3:0 run handed them a 8:5 advantage. However, Metz were the better team late in the half, as good defence and some saves from Johanna Bundsen allowed them to bounce back by half-time (13:12). After the break, the French side kept their momentum, and a crucial 5:0 surge between the 38th and 43rd minutes secured them a 23:17 lead. But the game was not settled, as a few goals by Anniken Obaidli helped Storhamar to cut the deficit to just two goals with seven minutes to go. However, Léna Grandveau stepped up in the crucial minutes, and her goals sealed the deal for Metz.

FOL 7903
It’s never easy to come to Storhamar and win, especially with last year’s match in mind, but we were still hoping for a victory. We also knew before the game that Esbjerg had lost in Bistrița, so the timing was perfect for us to get the win here.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
FOL 6898
I’m satisfied with the team’s performance today. We’re well aware of Metz’s strengths, and considering the difficulties we’ve had with injuries lately, I’m really proud of the effort my players showed.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

MOTW: HC Podravka (CRO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 33:37 (16:19)

H2H: 0-1-12
Top scorers: Katarina Pandža 8/9 (HC Podravka), Angela Malestein 7 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Even without the injured Zsuzsanna Tomori and Laura Glauser, FTC took control of the match since the opening minute, as Podravka did not have a chance to pull ahead even once. Powered by Angela Malestein and Petra Simon in attack, the visitors opened a 5:2 lead eight minutes into the game and then 10:5 midway through the first half. While Podravka somewhat improved their game later on, it was FTC who were still in front at the break, even if the gap shrank to three goals. Six minutes after the break, the visitors led by four, 24:20, and then they enjoyed a crucial 6:1 run to pull ahead by nine goals. Podravka's timeout helped the home side to slash the gap and put some pressure on FTC, but the Hungarian team held their nerve and earned their third straight win.

Podravka FTC (After) (9)
This is an opponent that is a heavyweight in the entire Champions League, one of the best teams. They demonstrated both strength and quality today. We also said in the announcement that we were facing great difficulties in the roster. Tonight they were five or six short, while Ana Debelic at about 50 per cent, and we wouldn't even have played with her if Sara Šenvald had played. I regret the opening of the game when we had the opportunity to have a two-three goal advantage. We lacked rotations in the middle of defence. We were thin there. I expect us to consolidate and maybe bring some reinforcements in the pivot position.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
Podravka FTC (2Nd Half) ( (54) (1)
It was very important for us to win today. I'm very impressed with the players. During the last period, we had some struggles with the results. We worked really hard. Every player is coming to each training and working hard. So far, it didn't pay off in the matches, but we are on a good path. Today it was a pretty comfortable win. Offence was key, that's why we brought Petra Simon who was in control today and showed great character as an in-game leader. She put a strong performance.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:27 (15:11)

H2H: 3-1-11
Top scorers: Tamara Horacek 7/12 (Krim Otp Group Mercator), Anne Mette Hansen 9 (CSM Bucuresti)

Krim took the initiative already in the opening minutes, taking a 4:1 lead in the sixth minute. CSM hit back, as a 5:1 run helped the to a 6:5 lead, but they could not keep that momentum. The home team's goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic did a great job, delivering 10 saves in the opening 30 minutes, and her effort helped Krim to pull ahead by four goals at the break. In the second half, Vojnovic was less brilliant, yet her team went on to dominate and pulled clear to a 23:18 lead by the 46th minute. Powered by Anne Mette Hansen and Valeriia Maslova, CSM did all they could to stay in fight, but Krim felt confident and clinched a well deserved victory.

MAL8093
I am so proud of this team and I am so happy to be a part of this team. This gives us a really great feeling and also as a team shows that we can do it and we will move on and give our best.
Philomena Egger
Right wing, Krim Otp Group Mercator
L7A9709
It’s not about the fact that we lost, but about how we lost. I take full responsibility. I know how important this week was for us — we were on the road for six days. I should have done everything better with the team, to make them understand that it was going to be a tough game, because this is the Champions League and the level is high.
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
