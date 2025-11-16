FTC mount MOTW comeback, Buducnost steal point from Esbjerg
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 wrapped up its 2025 action with five games on Sunday. Before the international and winter break, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria pulled off their best performance of the season, mounting a stunning comeback in the Match of the Week against Brest Bretagne Handball to end the French side's undefeated run (29:28).
It was nice that things were a little better for us today that last weekend. The last 10 minutes of the first half we got a little bit stuck. We went exactly where they wanted us to. We can't let go of the ball. We have a lot of good chances, but the passes were not good enough.
The first 45 minutes were incredible, played on an extremely high level. The kind of defence we showed from the 15th minute onwards was truly unique. Although Storhamar came a bit closer to us at the end, we head into the break after a fantastic performance and a flawless half-season, so I’m very happy.
We conceded around 10 goals from fast breaks, which makes this point even more significant. It was expected that we would lose strength in the second half, but the girls respected everything we had agreed upon. We need easy goals, and today we had them — that is what brought us back in the second half, along with the excellent performance of Armel Attingré in goal.
We were in the lead from the beginning of the match, but we did not manage to finish it in our favour. I am disappointed because we cannot allow ourselves to show two completely different performances when we play at home and away. Today we were not at the level that is expected of us.
Our defence got together, and that helped us get back in the game with fast break scores. We knew that this was our only chance. This game was a huge teamwork from us and I am really glad that we managed to get these two points.
We were missing in the second half. We started losing balls and being less present in attack. We made mistakes. We handed them the keys to come back. We struggled with our defensive transitions, and they hurt us there. In the end, when they caught up, it came down to details, but the match was decided much earlier, when they came back especially with the balls we lost in attack, which ended up costing us a lot of goals.
Of course in the first half we could have been better in our finishes, but I also think that we in the second half showed the level this team has, so this was quite the perfect ending to the first half of the season.
We were a bit frustrated in the first half, as we felt the physical level in the game was pretty tough, and with a red card early and the injuries we have in the squad, I think we simply just ran out of energy in the second half. And when you make the kind of mistakes against Odense that we made, they will any time punish you.