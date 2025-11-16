On the other hand, Györi Audi ETO KC kept their flawless streak intact and cruised to a 32:25 win with no sweat against Storhamar, remaining the only undefeated team in the whole competition.

Odense celebrated their sixth win against Krim (30:21) and made it their biggest yet against the Slovenian side in six matches played, fuelled by spirited team play

FTC grabbed only their second win against Brest at home with a spectacular second-half comeback in the MOTW; Player of the Match Petra Simon scored seven goals to end Brest's perfect run

Buducnost surprised Esbjerg as they claimed their first point of the season, 34:34 in buzzer time; Jelena Vukcevic and Ivana Godec combined for 19 goals, while Women's 17 EHF EURO 2025 MVP Martina Knezevic made her Champions League debut and scored once

Gloria Bistrita are now on a four-game winning streak and extended Dortmund's losing run with a 36:32 victory ;Sonia Seraficeanu netted 10 to keep Bistrita among the top three teams in the group

Györ remained perfect in Norway, with 11 of their 12 outfield players scoring at least once in a convincing win over Storhamar

GROUP A

H2H: 0-0-4

Top scorers: Sanne Løkka Hagen 5/5 (Storhamar Handball Elite); Emilie Hovden 5/5 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Title-holders Györ cruised to yet another convincing win against Storhamar, after last week's 40:23 victory in Hungary. Storhamar put up a strong fight against the reigning champions in the opening half, never trailing by more than three in the first 20 minutes as they challenged the Hungarian powerhouses. June Krogh came up with several crucial saves to keep the hosts in the game, but Zsófi Szemerey responded on the other end, denying Storhamar's hopes of a tighter game. Her saves fuelled Györ's run, propelling a series of goal runs that already shaped the outcome after the opening 30 minutes. Not much changed in the second half, as Györ maintained their pace and held a double-digit lead. In the end, it was Anniken Obaidli who ensured Storhamar reduced the final margin to seven.