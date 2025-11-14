The dust has barely settled after last weekend's fiery first leg played in France, where Brest Bretagne Handball claimed a 34:31 win, a result built on tempo and control, and the individual brilliance of Anna Vyakhireva. Now, the return leg takes place in Budapest.

Former Serbian international, FTC centre back, and the EHF Champions League’s third-best scorer with 1,073 goals, Andrea Lekic, known for her tactical insight and feel for the game, broke down what truly decided the first clash and what both clubs will have to adjust before the weekend.

Brest led through Vyakhireva's vision, FTC looked for pace and balance

Everything Brest do starts and ends with Anna Vyakhireva. The star player had been involved in almost every goal Brest produced, whether it's her one-on-one duels, two-on-two actions and play with the line player, or the perfect timing when she releases the ball. With that, Lekic agrees — Anna Vyakhireva was the MVP of round 7.

“She has such a great sense for the exact moment to attack or to pass. Sometimes she disappears for four or five minutes, then suddenly, right at the end, she takes control again, as if she just decided, alright, now we win.

“Brest attacked a lot and kept forcing that play with the line player, with Onacia Ondono. She also had a phenomenal match, really a great game both in defence and attack,” says Lekic.