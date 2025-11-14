FTC vs Brest — Breaking down MOTW with Andrea Lekic
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase has reached its midpoint. Round 8 on Saturday and Sunday marks the final round of play in 2025 before the competition heads into a break until January. The first part of the season closes with a bang — the Match of the Week in Hungary on Sunday (16 November at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV) when FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Brest Bretagne Handball clash again, a week after the reverse fixture in France.
[Anna Vyakhireva] has such a great sense for the exact moment to attack or to pass. Sometimes she disappears for four or five minutes, then suddenly, right at the end, she takes control again, as if she just decided, alright, now we win.
It is very important that matches at this part of the season end with a win. Psychologically, that is very important. At least for me it always was, when you leave for the national team, when this part of the season ends, you try to finish with a win. It is a different feeling to go home with two points.