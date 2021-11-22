Füchse, Benfica aim to extend winning streak into round 4

The EHF European League Men 2021/22 is approaching round 4 of the group phase Tuesday as the 24 teams in the four groups continue their efforts for reaching a Last 16 spot.

Last year’s finalists Füchse Berlin are tested at Presov, where they want to extend their winning streak in group A. After their first group phase defeat last week, Wisla Plock travel to Toulouse, where the hosts hope for their first home points. Pfadi Winterthur host Irun in a duel of two teams equal on two points.

In group B, SL Benfica have the opportunity to increase their lead on top of the group, at home against GOG. The situation could become tough to handle for bottom-placed teams Cocks and Chekhov. Both are without points and might drop further behind their rivals with another loss on Tuesday.

Over in group C, much attention will go to the clash between Nexe and La Rioja, who could improve their ranking as the duel between the top-two teams, Sävehof and titleholders Magdeburg, has been postponed. PAUC seek their first points when hosting Velenje in the other game.

Group D has been the closest so far, with three teams sharing the lead on four points each, with two of them facing each other on Tuesday when Sporting host AEK Athens. The third one, Nimes, travel to Kadetten in Switzerland, while Pelister and Tatabanya look to close the gap to the leading trio.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Tuesday 23 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Plock won both previous encounters against Toulouse in the group phase of the 2020/21 season

Toulouse took their first points of their international season last week by winning 26:24 at Irun, while Plock were defeated on home ground by Berlin

Plock are two points ahead of the French side

in the French league, Toulouse tied 27:27 against Limoges and remain in 12th; Plock won 27:21 against Zabrze and stayed top of the Polish league alongside Kielce

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Tuesday 23 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

for the first time Pfadi will face the 1995 Champions League winners in an official match

both teams are level on two points after Pfadi took their first win at Presov last week and Irun surprisingly were defeated by Toulouse on home ground

Cédrie Tynowski scored 10 goals in Pfadi’s 33:29 win at Presov.

Irun won their match in the Spanish league 35:27 against Torrelavega to remain second, while Pfadi did not play in the Swiss league last weekend

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Tuesday 23 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV