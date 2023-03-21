Füchse Berlin dominant ahead of Last 16

0 teams from the same country will meet in the Last 16 and the quarter-finals

1 former European League winner – 2022 champions SL Benfica – are still in the competition. Inaugural first winners SC Magdeburg play in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and have qualified for the quarter-finals

1 debutant in the competition is part of the Last 16: Danish club Skanderborg-Aarhus, founded in 2021

1 city – Portuguese capital Lisbon, as in 2021/22 – is represented by two clubs in the Last 16: Benfica and Sporting CP

1 club is part of the EHF Champions League Women and the EHF European League Men: FTC from Hungary. Both teams made it to the knock-out stage of their respective competitions. In the European League, FTC is the only team to have got to the knock-outs from qualification round 1

2 teams which were part of the EHF Finals 2022 are still in the competition: defending champions Benfica and fourth-ranked RK Nexe

2 former Cup Winners’ Cup winners have qualified for the Last 16: Bidasoa Irun (1997) and SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2011, 2012)

3 former Champions League winners are still part of the competition: Montpellier (2003, 2018), Irun (1995) and Flensburg (2014)

3 of the Last 16 participants have been part of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: Berlin, Montpellier and Flensburg

3 countries represent the group winners: Germany (Berlin and Flensburg), France (Montpellier) and Croatia (Nexe) – none of them won their groups last season

3 defeats in 30 matches was the final outcome for the three German clubs