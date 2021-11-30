Group A:

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs. SUI Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 35:29 (17:11)



• Berlin remain top with eight points and a goal difference of +29, while Pfadi are still on two points

• After a strong Berlin start (10:5), Winterthur almost bridged the gap, but they were unable to maintain their momentum, which meant Füchse pulled ahead to six goals at the break

• Later at 27:19, Berlin were comfortably in control, but Pfadi showed heart to reduce the gap to 24:28

• Two wing players were Berlin’s top scorers: Swedish born right wing Valter Chrintz, and Montenegrin left wing Milos Vujovic both scored seven goals

• Georgian international Giorgi Tskhovrebadze finished with his individual best of six goals. Swiss duo Roman Sidorowicz and Stefan Freivogel scored five apiece

Valter Chrintz leaves Winterthur in a spin as he extends @FuechseBerlin's lead! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/kkXh9e7AkV — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 30, 2021

Füchse nearing full strength

Berlin coach Jaron Sioewert was a happy man after two of his star players made their comebacks.

German international Fabian Wiede and Spanish defender Viran Morros returned from injury, and while they didn’t make the biggest impact they will add to the team’s depth as they return to full fitness and form.