Füchse Berlin run over Tatran Presov

Füchse Berlin, winners of the Men’s EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, did not give any chance to Tatran Presov in Berlin, clearly beating the visitors by eight goals (35:27).

With their offensive process on fire, the German team stamped their second triumph in group B without any surprises.

GROUP B

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Tatran Presov (SVK) 35:27 (18:13)

Home side were up 11:4 by the 15th minute

Berlin have won both of their games so far, one month apart, tonight, and against IFK Kristianstad in round 1 on 20 October

Slovakian visitors have now lost both of their two matches

Presov’s Oliver Rabek scores 10 to top score, Valter Chrintz scores six for German side

Presov depleted, Berlin elated

After this match Presov coach Slavko Goluza was full of praise for his opponents securing their second win to go top of the group but said his side – despite a number of players missing due to quarantine – “walked into the match with way too much respect”.

Mijajlo Marsenic and Valter Chrintz did not worry about that though as their 11 goals combined, and Dejan Milosavljev in goal were the basis of Füchse's success.