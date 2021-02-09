Füchse Berlin runs over Kristianstad

Füchse Berlin, winners of the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, didn’t give any chance against Kristianstad in Sweden (23:36). Such as in the reverse fixture, the team trained by Jaron Siewert was very consistent in defensive and offensive terms.

With Lasse Andersson on fire, the German team stamped the fourth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League without surprises.

GROUP B

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 23:36 (11:17)

• Füchse Berlin continues without a loss in the EHF European League

• Dejan Milosavljev collected seventeen saves during the game

• Lasse Andersson scored eight goals for Füchse Berlin, Adam Nyfjall five for Kristianstad

• This is the third defeat for Kristianstad in Group B

Andersson at a great level, Milosavljev shone even more

Lasse Andersson, with eight goals, and the wall Dejan Milosavljev (17 saves) were the basis of Füchse's another very successful chapter in Group B. Note also to Adam Nyfjall (Kristianstad), with five goals in five shots.