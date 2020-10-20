Füchse Berlin runs over Kristianstad

Füchse Berlin, winners of the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, did not give Kristianstad any chance in Berlin (30:23).

With Milos Vujovic on fire, the German team stamped the first triumph in Group B without surprises.

GROUP B

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 30:23 (15:12)

Füchse Berlin shot the marker in the second half

Dejan Milosavljev collected eleven saves during the game

Milos Vujovic scores eight goals for Füchse Berlin ; Anton Halén five for Kristianstad

This is the first defeat of the season for Kristianstad

Vujovic and Holm crucial to Berlin's victory

Milos Vujovic and Jacob Holm, with 12 goals combined, and the wall Dejan Milosavljev were the basis of Füchse's success in the start of Group B. Note also Anton Halén, with five goals in seven shots.