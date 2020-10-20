EHF European League
Füchse Berlin runs over Kristianstad
Füchse Berlin, winners of the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, did not give Kristianstad any chance in Berlin (30:23).
With Milos Vujovic on fire, the German team stamped the first triumph in Group B without surprises.
GROUP B
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 30:23 (15:12)
- Füchse Berlin shot the marker in the second half
- Dejan Milosavljev collected eleven saves during the game
- Milos Vujovic scores eight goals for Füchse Berlin; Anton Halén five for Kristianstad
- This is the first defeat of the season for Kristianstad
Vujovic and Holm crucial to Berlin's victory
Milos Vujovic and Jacob Holm, with 12 goals combined, and the wall Dejan Milosavljev were the basis of Füchse's success in the start of Group B. Note also Anton Halén, with five goals in seven shots.
We played a good first half, with our speed we punished their faults directly. Our defense was compact and constant. The turning point was after the break; the first ten minutes we won the game.