Füchse end Granollers’ fairy tale and claim trophy

On Sunday in Flensburg, the Foxes were hunted by Fraikin BM. Granollers only in the initial stage. After a 6:0 run in the middle of the first half and a crucial 5:1 partial right after the break, Berlin took full control, outdistanced their opponent easily and finally took a 36:31 victory. And Füchse even carried a second trophy home to the German capital, as back Fabian Wiede was awarded MVP of the EHF Finals.

Since the implementation of the top-four format in the second-tier European cup competition in 2013, it was the eighth trophy for a German club in the competition. And by winning in Flensburg, Berlin secured an additional spot for the German Bundesliga in the European League 2023/24.

Granollers’ sensational fairy tale in this competition came to an end on Sunday, after eliminating German sides Flensburg and Göppingen in the quarter- and semi-finals. But the Spanish team can leave Flensburg heads held high, having won many new fans thanks to their great performances with their young team.

FINAL

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fraikin BM Granollers (ESP) 36:31 (16:12)

in the opening period, Granollers impressed Berlin with their extremely fast play and Antonio Garcia Robledo as their leader in attack, taking an early lead

the match was turned around within six minutes, when Granollers did not score any goal against the physically strong Füchse defence, which put enormous pressure on Garcia & Co. as Berlin recorded a 6:0 run from 7:9 to 13:9

in the last minutes of the first half, Berlin defended this margin thanks to two Danes — some hammer shots from Lasse Andersson and magic moments from Mathias Gidsel

right after the break, Berlin handed the knockout strike to their opponents within only four minutes, pulling ahead to 20:13, boosted by the saves of Dejan Milosavljev, needle-sharp counter attacks, brilliant strikes from Wiede and the fact that Granollers had completely lost their pace. Latest at 24:15, the deal was sealed

despite being down by six to nine goals from that point, Granollers showed great morale, still boosted by their incredible fans, who sang and shouted as if their team had won

the top scorers of the final were Andersson (eight goals), MVP Wiede and Hans Lindberg (each six) for Berlin. Garcia Robledo and Esteban Salinas netted seven times each for Granollers

They were ready for it and they delivered successfully 👏



Congrats to Füchse Berlin 🦊 #ehffinals #ehfel @FuechseBerlin pic.twitter.com/cNQMUcr83B — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 28, 2023

15 victories in 16 matches — Füchse fully deserve this trophy

Maybe it was the experience of playing their sixth final in EHF club competitions, maybe it was the individual class of their stars — but either way, definitely Füchse Berlin are the deserved European League winners of the 2022/23 season.

The team of young coach Jaron Siewert won 15 of 16 European League matches, and were only defeated by one team: Schaffhausen in the first leg of the quarter-final. The signing of 2023 World Championship and Olympic Games MVP Gidsel last summer was the missing puzzle piece. Gidsel’s magic moments were the key in tricky situations like in the second leg against Schaffhausen or the crucial periods in both matches of the EHF Finals.

While Gidsel took his first trophy with Berlin, EHF Finals MVP Wiede and currently injured Paul Drux have been part of all three winning squads, in 2015, 2018 and 2023. Danish right wing Lindberg now has three different gold medals in international club competitions, after winning the EHF Champions League in 2015 and the EHF Cup in 2018. Outstanding goalkeeper Milosavljev, who took the Champions League trophy with Vardar in 2019, is now also European League winner.