Füchse eye Last 16 spot with win at Pfadi
Men’s club handball in Europe returns after the EHF EURO 2022 with a rescheduled match in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 on Tuesday, when Pfadi Winterthur host group A leaders Füchse Berlin.
Füchse are the only team in the competition with a perfect record – five wins from five matches – and can already secure their spot in the Last 16 if they add a sixth win in Switzerland.
The EHF European League group phase fully resumes with round 7 next week.
GROUP A:
Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Tuesday 8 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is a rescheduled match from round 6 in December 2021
- Füchse won the reverse fixture 35:29 in Berlin, when EHF EURO champion Valter Chrintz (SWE) and All-star Team member Milos Vujovic (MNE) were top scorers with seven goals each
- Füchse lead group A and can lock up a top-four finish and secure their place in the Last 16 with four matches to spare if they beat Pfadi again on Tuesday
- Pfadi have won only one of their five matches – away at Tatran Presov in November – and have not earned a point on home court so far
- Danish EHF EURO bronze medallists Lasse Andersson (29 goals) and Jacob Holm (28) are Füchse’s best scorers this season; Swiss international Kevin Jud leads for Pfadi with 20 goals