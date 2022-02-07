Füchse eye Last 16 spot with win at Pfadi

Men’s club handball in Europe returns after the EHF EURO 2022 with a rescheduled match in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 on Tuesday, when Pfadi Winterthur host group A leaders Füchse Berlin.

Füchse are the only team in the competition with a perfect record – five wins from five matches – and can already secure their spot in the Last 16 if they add a sixth win in Switzerland.

The EHF European League group phase fully resumes with round 7 next week.

GROUP A:

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Tuesday 8 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV