Füchse outfox Montpellier

Second-tier specialists Füchse Berlin, the team which played the most times in the old EHF Cup Finals, are back in the mix for the very first EHF FINALS.

After winning the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, Füchse Berlin will have a chance to add another European trophy on 22/23 May.

To validate their ticket tonight, they outclassed Montpellier with an impressive second half to overturn a three-goal deficit.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 31:23 (16:13)

First leg: 29:32. Aggregate: 60:55 to Berlin

after an even first quarter, Füchse took control by making the most of their opponents’ rotations.

thanks to an impressive Hans Lindberg, scoring seven in the first half alone, Berlin took a 15:10 lead late in the first half before being pegged back

what Berlin failed to do in the first half, they did in the second by taking full control of the match

Dejan Milosavljev found his form and repeatedly frustrated Montpellier’s attack

Berlin will be one of the three German teams present in Mannheim for the EHF Finals, alongside Magdeburg and Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Hans Lindberg – cometh the hour, cometh the man

The Danish left-hander might not have been used as much as usual with Berlin this season but tonight, coach Jaron Siewert knew exactly what he needed - experience.

At 39, Hans Lindberg has got bags of that and he did not disappoint. Scoring twelve, including seven in the first half alone, he was also seen talking to his teammates, keeping them calm and showing them the way. Clearly, a winning decision from Siewert.