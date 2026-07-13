Full line-ups confirmed for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 16-team line-ups for both the men's and women's tournaments in Druskininkai, Lithuania are now complete following the conclusion of the EHF Beach Handball Championships in Zagreb, Croatia last weekend.

The top eight teams from the Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, plus hosts Lithuania, qualified automatically, leaving seven places open in the men's competition. In the women's competition, one extra place was up for grabs, as Lithuania and the best seven from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 had pre-qualified.

In the men's Championship, Poland's perfect tournament saw them take the trophy, with Czechia and the Netherlands taking the minor medals. Norway can console their fourth-placed finish with a place at next year's EURO, while in the placement matches, it was Sweden, Ukraine and Türkiye who secured the final tickets, with Cyprus just missing out in eighth.

Ukraine, Czechia, Poland and Sweden all secured their qualification to the women's competition by finishing between fourth and seventh, respectively, in the women's Championship tournament. Italy finished eighth to grab the final ticket. Hungary beat France in a repeat of the 2024 final, while Portugal took bronze.

Read the full review of the EHF Beach Handball Championship here.

Here is the full breakdown of the teams qualified for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.

Men's competition

Automatic qualifiers:

Lithuania, Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark, Italy

Qualified via EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026:

Poland, Czechia, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Ukraine, Türkiye

Women's competition

Automatic qualifiers:

Lithuania, Spain, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Croatia

Qualified via EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026:

Hungary, France, Portugal, Ukraine, Czechia, Poland, Sweden, Italy