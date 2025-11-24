Full programme for EHF Grassroots Convention 2026 released

More than 20 speakers will be addressing the convention, which this year takes place at the Malmö Arena Hotel in Malmö, Sweden on 22 and 23 January 2026.

The speakers include elite-level coaches, former players and a wide-range of experts in a variety of fields relating to every aspect of grassroots handball.

The one-and-a-half day convention, titled "Grow the game: building athletes, leaders and ambassadors" includes lectures, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

