Metz had two narrow wins against Storhamar in the group phase of last year's edition, and are set for another tough test when the pair meet again in group B at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 5 September.

Throwing-off at the same time will be another group B clash in Croatia, where HC Podravka face last season's beaten finalists Györi Audi ETO KC, beginning their mission to regain the title.

The first repeat of the 2026 final will be played in Hungary, where Györ will be keen for revenge against the French side in a match set for 16:00 CEST on Saturday 10 October, as part of round 5.

Long before that, the first whistles of the 2026/27 season will sound at 16:00 CEST on Saturday 5 September, as two group A fixtures get us underway; RK Krim OTP Group Mercator welcome CSM Bucuresti to Ljubljana, while Borussia Dortmund take on Team Esbjerg.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday 6 September for the first national derby of the season, as Danish sides Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and Odense Håndbold meet in group B at 16:00 CEST.

The schedule and throw-off times for every match in rounds 1 to 8 are now set — every EHF Champions League Women match between now and the end of 2026.

The full list of fixtures can be found here.

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff