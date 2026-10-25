Furious comebacks deliver excitement as EHF European Cup Men round 3 is set
The EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 3 is set after a thrilling second weekend of round 2, with 28 more teams securing progression. Last weekend, the first four clubs booked their tickets to the next round in exciting double-headers: HC Vojvodina, HC Lovcen Cetinje, RK Dubocica and Raimond Sassari.
The draw for round 3 will take place on Tuesday 27 October, at 11:00 CEST, and it will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.