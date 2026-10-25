Furious comebacks deliver excitement as EHF European Cup Men round 3 is set

Furious comebacks deliver excitement as EHF European Cup Men round 3 is set

EHF / Tim Dettmar
25 October 2026, 21:25

The EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 3 is set after a thrilling second weekend of round 2, with 28 more teams securing progression. Last weekend, the first four clubs booked their tickets to the next round in exciting double-headers: HC Vojvodina, HC Lovcen Cetinje, RK Dubocica and Raimond Sassari.

The draw for round 3 will take place on Tuesday 27 October, at 11:00 CEST, and it will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

  • RK Trimo Trebnje escaped a comeback from HC Dinamo Pancevo to advance by one goal on aggregate (62:61); Trebnje won the first leg last week, seemingly comfortable by 39:27; however, Pancevo mounted an impressive comeback in the second leg at home, winning 34:23 after 15:15 at half-time, narrowly missing out on producing a surprise due to their last shot being saved

  • HRK Gorica squeezed past HC Butel Skopje 51:49 on aggregate (27:24 and 24:25); it was a close encounter in North Macedonia, where neither side could extend their leads; Skopje shortly hoped for a turnaround, leading 24:21 with five minutes to play, but Marko Karaula remained calm twice on the penalty line in crunch time; Karaula was also the top scorer of the match with eight goals

  • Besiktas JK avoided elimination in a goal fest in Austria; HC Fivers WAT Margareten lost the first leg in Türkiye 31:38 and had nothing to lose at home this weekend; it was a tight match for 55 minutes (35:35) until a 7:1 run from the Austrians made the guests from Türkiye shiver in the final minutes, finishing the match with a 42:36 win; Bogdan Radivojevic scored 10 times from 11 shots for Besiktas

  • MSK Povazska Bystrica erased their one-goal deficit against GS Drama 1986, winning the reverse fixture at home 34:27; Bystrica were extremely effective in attack, scoring on 74 per cent of their shots, especially taking a step forward in the second half; this resulted in 21 goals scored in the second part of the match, while only conceding 14; Andrej Sloboda scored on all of his nine shots and goalkeeper Ladislav Kovacin decided the battle between the posts with 12 saves at a 30 per cent rate

  • RK Gorenje Velenje suffered a surprising defeat in the first leg of their home double-header against HB Red Boys Differdange on Saturday (29:31); on Sunday, the Slovenian side turned the duel around, backed by a great goalkeeping performance by Matevz Skok — 16 saves at 50 per cent efficiency —, fewer turnovers and a sharper defence; Velenje won the second leg 32:21 and advanced to round 3

  • Põlva Serviti also celebrated a comeback in their double-header at home against Holon Yuvalim HC, losing the first leg 26:30 and winning the reverse fixture 32:24; Jürgen Rooba scored 11 goals on Sunday, while Eston Varusk added 12 saves

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Förthof UHK Krems Uhk C Thomas Bobens 2

Volendam make a thrilling comeback to progress

HV KRAS/Volendam have ended their negative run against Förthof UHK Krems in the EHF European Cup. After three defeats in three matches, the Dutch side celebrated a 27:24 away win, also erasing the two-goal deficit from last week’s first leg. Volendam had a perfect start to the match, quickly leading by four goals and extending that lead to 12:5 after 15 minutes, with Lars Van Driel scoring all of his four goals in that period. The Austrian side closed the gap to two goals by half-time (14:12).

In the second half, Volendam punished Krems’ turnovers, extending the lead again to 21:16 after 42 minutes. A third suspension for Jeroen Roefs a minute later turned the match on its head, allowing Krems to crawl back to within two goals (19:21). In the last minute, Krems even had the chance to close the gap to one goal, but a turnover with 30 seconds to play set up Volendam, who scored shortly before the buzzer to win 27:24 and 53:52 on aggregate.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Butel DD8 7039 Denis Dukovski
Denis Dukovski/HC Butel Skopje
Põlva Serviti 2Z4A1524
Põlva Serviti
Besiktas BYR01049 Bayram ORS
Bayram ORS/Besiktas JK
Dragunas BO1A5402 Reivytis Alfredas
Reivytis Alfredas/Dragunas Klaipeda
Ionikos FRG09547 Stefanos Fragkoulis
Stefanos Fragkoulis/Ionikos A.C. N.F.
PLER Csaba Biro B4A0935 Snapseedcopy
PLER-Budapest
Runar 25102026 182157 Jonas Ryden
Jonas Ryden/Runar Sandefjord
Timisoara ASZ 8100
SCM Politehnica Timisoara
Cassano 5Y0A6470 01 Michele Fronza
Michele Fronza/Handball Cassano Magnago ssd a rl
GRK Ohrid DSC 8497
GRK Ohrid
Potaissa 20261024 AHC PT DER SP PEL BMI798 3 Mihaela Bobar
Mihaela Bobar/AHC Potaissa Turda
Pfadi Winterthur Deuring Photography 261025 3402 Pfadi Helsinki Deuring
Deuring Photography/Pfadi Winterthur
Haukar 26 10 25 Haukar Esch Sigurgeirsson 2
Haukar

Photos © RK Gorenje Velenje (main), Förthof UHK Krems (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20261022 Szeged GOG 26
Previous Article GOG in the main round, Szeged and Montpellier out
20261025 ITA BUL Babbo
Next Article Four teams clear first hurdle on road to 2027 Women's World Championship

Latest news

More News