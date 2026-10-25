Volendam make a thrilling comeback to progress

HV KRAS/Volendam have ended their negative run against Förthof UHK Krems in the EHF European Cup. After three defeats in three matches, the Dutch side celebrated a 27:24 away win, also erasing the two-goal deficit from last week’s first leg. Volendam had a perfect start to the match, quickly leading by four goals and extending that lead to 12:5 after 15 minutes, with Lars Van Driel scoring all of his four goals in that period. The Austrian side closed the gap to two goals by half-time (14:12).

In the second half, Volendam punished Krems’ turnovers, extending the lead again to 21:16 after 42 minutes. A third suspension for Jeroen Roefs a minute later turned the match on its head, allowing Krems to crawl back to within two goals (19:21). In the last minute, Krems even had the chance to close the gap to one goal, but a turnover with 30 seconds to play set up Volendam, who scored shortly before the buzzer to win 27:24 and 53:52 on aggregate.