Furious start helps Györ beat Buducnost

Title holders Györi Audi ETO KC had to settle for a draw in their two previous DELO EHF Champions League matches, but in a rescheduled game in Podgorica on Friday night, they were too strong for Buducnost and claimed a 26:21 win.

The Hungarian side extended their lead in group B to three points over CSKA (20 to 17), but the Russian side have a double-header against HC Podravka Vegeta coming up in Moscow on Sunday and Monday.

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 21:26 (8:14)

Györ built a decisive margin already in the first half, leading 5:0, 9:1 and 13:4, before Buducnost gradually found their feet

despite the defeat, Buducnost’s goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart recorded 16 saves for a 38 percent efficiency

Györ relied heavily on their French players, with Estelle Nze Minko leading with six goals and Amandine Leynaud making eight saves

as Buducnost’s head coach Bojana Popovic had tested positive for Covid-19, the team was led by Milena Raicevic and Suzana Lazovic

Buducnost remain in fifth position in the group, with 10 points

both teams have away games next week: Buducnost at CSKA, Györ at Podravka

Györ in driving seat after dream start

The Hungarian side could even afford to miss a penalty when they raced into a 5:0 lead in just over seven minutes. While they still had conceded just four goals by minute 25, leading 13:4, one might expect a humiliating defeat for Buducnost, who had won their previous three home games. However, the hosts showed their battling spirit as they reduced the gap to just five goals in the end, even if they were never able to really catch up with Györ after their opponents’ brilliant start.

"Buducnost have shown great fighting spirit, as always," Györ head coach Gabor Danyi said. "The first half decided the winner. We played great in defence in the first 20 minutes, that gave us the opportunity to score goals from the counter attack and we had easy situations."