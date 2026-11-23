Round 2 of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 main round is highlighted by the Match of the Week between One Veszprém HC and Aalborg Håndbold in group I, and the duel between SC Magdeburg and Sporting Clube de Portugal in group II.

In Berlin, Füchse host MT Melsungen in an all-German clash, while two teams with zero points on their account face each other in Kielce. Barça can make an important step towards the quarter-finals against GOG.