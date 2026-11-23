German rivals meet in Berlin; top clashes await in Magdeburg and Veszprém
Round 2 of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 main round is highlighted by the Match of the Week between One Veszprém HC and Aalborg Håndbold in group I, and the duel between SC Magdeburg and Sporting Clube de Portugal in group II.
In Berlin, Füchse host MT Melsungen in an all-German clash, while two teams with zero points on their account face each other in Kielce. Barça can make an important step towards the quarter-finals against GOG.
Kielce is, for me, one of the top six teams in the world. That means, of course, we have always options to fight for the victory because we are playing at home. We expect a lot of support from our fans, and this gives us a little bit of advantage for other sides. To compete against Kielce, we must really do a very good game. And we are preparing now this game to do the maximum we can on Wednesday and, of course, fight for victory.
Dinamo are a very strong team. They take a lot of shots from the back court, have a good goalkeeper and fast wingers. We have good memories of playing against this team, but we are not dwelling on the past. This is an important match for both sides, as qualification for the quarter-finals will be decided between three teams: GOG, Dinamo and ourselves. All three teams currently have zero points, and we are travelling to Bucharest with one goal in mind: to win.
Lisbon is playing a strong season. With their powerful and versatile back court, they pose a challenge for any defence. We will need to be highly focused. However, if we can remain compact in defence and then play at pace, as we have done in recent games, we will challenge them. On top of that, we will have our fans behind us, and that always gives us an extra boost.
We know we are facing one of Europe’s top teams — a side that, in all likelihood, has its sights set on winning the EHF Champions League. That speaks volumes about the strength of the opponent we are up against. We will need to have a perfect night if we want to bring the two points back to Lisbon. But that is exactly the mindset with which we are making the trip: to put in a strong performance in front of thousands of fans who will be cheering them on. Yet, that serves as motivation for us, too. It’s going to be a great handball match.
We have to push ourselves. I think we are on the right path as a team, improving every week and getting the results we want, but there is a long way to go yet in the main round. GOG are always a dangerous team. Thay have some great players and have a Nordic style that makes them a very tough rival to beat.
We’re looking forward to facing another top European side. We want to see if we can build on our strong performance against Magdeburg.