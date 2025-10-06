German teams’ invincibility put to the test in round 4
After a short break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase madness will resume this week, with some high-octane clashes on the menu.
We'll be facing a very strong team, one that's having a great start to the season in the French league, one of the most competitive in Europe. We're talking about a team that reached the FINAL4 last season, which is proof of Nantes' immense power. However, we also know our worth and I'm sure we'll be ready to put on a great performance.
This is a match we are really looking forward to! I hope that we will be able to recreate the magical atmosphere from the match against Aalborg in Trondheim Spektrum last season.
We’re back with another tough match — this time against HC Eurofarm Pelister. We still have a few more days to prepare as best as possible and to keep moving in the right direction. I believe we’re growing from match to match, and we need to show that again on Wednesday. They’ve started the season very well, so it will definitely be an interesting game, but we must stay focused on ourselves.
It will be a tough match against one of the best teams in the world. We enter the game with a lot of confidence from our recent performances and with the belief that we can deliver a good result. Both teams like to play a similar offensive game, so it will be crucial for our defensive work to remain at a high level.
GOG are a very young, talented team. They play fast and smart, they play a good seven-on-six game. They're all good handball players who act at a top level. We have to focus on ourselves and do our work to be successful, like we have done in the last games.