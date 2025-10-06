German teams’ invincibility put to the test in round 4

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
06 October 2025, 11:00

After a short break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase madness will resume this week, with some high-octane clashes on the menu.

In group A, round 4 features the re-match of last season’s quarter-finals between Sporting Clube de Portugal and HBC Nantes, as well as the Scandinavian derby Kolstad Håndball versus Aalborg Håndbold. Top side Füchse Berlin host Dinamo Bucuresti, the only team without any points in the group, while the Match of the Week travels to Veszprém.

In group B, SC Magdeburg will put their invincibility to the test as they make their second shortest trip of the season to GOG. Barça and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged are chasing the top spots in the standings and will play against each other this week, while Orlen Wisla Plock will host HC Eurofarm Pelister. Paris Saint-Germain are still trying to find their rhythm and aim for a second victory as they host HC Zagreb, who hope to avoid a fourth loss in a row.

GROUP A

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Wednesday 8 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: Sporting CP vs HBC Nantes, 30 April 2025 (30:32 (15:16))

  • after winning their first two matches against Dinamo and Kielce, Sporting were defeated in round 3 by Aalborg and are currently sitting on four points
  • Nantes lost twice, against Berlin and Veszprém, before the French runners-up took their first win with a 39:24 against Kolstad
  • in the 2024/25 season, Nantes ended Sporting’s dream to make it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 for the first time, with two quarter-final victories (28:27, 32:30)
  • Sporting right back Francisco Costa is third-ranked in the overall scorers list with 24 goals, while line player Nicolas Tournat is Nantes’ best scorer with 13 strikes in three matches
  • Lisbon took an easy 42:22 win against Arsenal in the Portuguese league, while Nantes won in the French league against Saint Raphael, 46:32

09242025 Aalborg Sporting CP 12300
We'll be facing a very strong team, one that's having a great start to the season in the French league, one of the most competitive in Europe. We're talking about a team that reached the FINAL4 last season, which is proof of Nantes' immense power. However, we also know our worth and I'm sure we'll be ready to put on a great performance.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal
09242025 Aalborg Sporting CP 6000

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 8 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Kolstad Håndbold, 20 November 2024 (30:28 (13:14))

  • two clear defeats at Kielce and Nantes and a close home win against Bucuresti are Kolstad’s results so far
  • including last season’s matches against Magdeburg and Nantes, the Norwegian champions have won their last three home matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League
  • Aalborg have taken their four points on home ground against Veszprém and Sporting, but lost at Berlin
  • Kolstad’s only win out of four matches so far in this Scandinavian derby was one year ago, in October 2024, with a 25:24 on home ground
  • Norwegian playmaker Sander Sagosen, who returned from Kolstad to Aalborg in the middle of the 2024/25 season, is still ruled out after thumb surgery
  • both teams took the points in their domestic leagues last weekend: Kolstad against Baekkelaget (32:27) in the Norwegian league, Aalborg at Sønderjyske, 37:34, in the Danish league

20250924 Hbcnantes Kolstad Team (2)
This is a match we are really looking forward to! I hope that we will be able to recreate the magical atmosphere from the match against Aalborg in Trondheim Spektrum last season.
Magnus Søndenå
Right back, Kolstad Håndball

MOTW: One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 9 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 11-2-6
Last match: Barlinek Industria Kielce vs Telekom Veszprém HC, 18 May 2023 (31:27 (18:12))

  • Veszprém lost their opener at Aalborg 32:28, then beat Nantes (30:25) and Bucuresti (30:27), while Kielce started victorious with a 38:27 against Kolstad, but then lost twice, at Sporting (41:37) and against Berlin (37:32)
  • Nedim Remili, who moved from Kielce to his current club in the 2022/23 season, scored 21 goals for Veszprém to be ninth in the scorers list, while Alex Dujshebaev netted 15 times for Kielce
  • the two coaches combine for eight EHF Champions League trophies: Veszprém’s Xavi Pascual won the title three times with Barça (2011, 2015, 2021), Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev won the trophy as player of Santander in 1994 and later as coach of Ciudad Real (2006, 2008, 2009) and Kielce (2016)
  • in 2011, Pascual and Dujshebaev even clashed in the final, won by Barça against Ciudad Real
  • the last duels of both sides were the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 season, when Kielce booked their ticket to Cologne with a 31:27 home victory after a 29:29 at Veszprém; the most remarkable duel was the 2016 final, when Kielce turned a nine-goal deficit into a win after a penalty shootout
  • Veszprém have made it to Cologne seven times (the last time in 2022), while Kielce have made it six times (the last time in 2023)
  • Veszprém defeated Budai Farkasok 45:26 in the Hungarian league and Kielce won 38:23 against Kwidzyn in the Polish league

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Thursday 9 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-1
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 21 November 2024 (38:29 (22:14))

  • Füchse Berlin top the group with six points after beating Nantes, Aalborg and Kielce; none of the 16 teams scored more than the German champions, who boast a tally of 108 goals
  • Dinamo Bucuresti still wait for their first point of the season after defeats against Sporting, Kolstad and Veszprém – but the gap of three goals each in the previous matches proves that they were close
  • in the 2024/25 season, Dinamo shocked Berlin with a 38:31 win on home ground, before the Foxes struck back in the re-match, winning 38:29
  • the hosts have not lost in any of the previous seven EHF Champions League home matches, and their last defeat on home court was a 40:38 against PSG on 24 October 2024
  • Berlin’s Danish world and Olympic champion Mathias Gidsel tops the overall scorers list with 31 strikes; Dinamo’s top scorer is Brazilian Haniel Langaro with 13 goals
  • while Berlin took a Bundesliga victory at Erlangen 38:35, Dinamo lost 29:24 against Potaissa Turda in the Romanian league

20250925 Industria Kielce Fuchse Berlin (46)

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Wednesday 8 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-1
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 4 December 2024 (21:18 (12:10))

  • Plock are currently standing in fourth in group B with four points, while Pelister are seventh with two points
  • in round 3, Plock suffered their first defeat of this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season in Magdeburg (27:26), as Pelister were also defeated at home by GOG (31:28)
  • Plock and Pelister only played twice against each other in the EHF Champions League, in the 2023/24 group phase, with each team winning their home fixture
  • with 80 goals scored across the first three rounds, Pelister are the second-least efficient offence in the competition
  • Plock’s Melvyn Richardson is the current third-best scorer of the competition with 24 goals, while Pelister’s Dejan Manaskov has scored 22
  • Plock took the points in the Polish league on Saturday against Glogow (33:25), while Pelister also won in their national league, against Ohrid (33:27)

20250917 WISLA RK ZAGREB 044
We’re back with another tough match — this time against HC Eurofarm Pelister. We still have a few more days to prepare as best as possible and to keep moving in the right direction. I believe we’re growing from match to match, and we need to show that again on Wednesday. They’ve started the season very well, so it will definitely be an interesting game, but we must stay focused on ourselves.
Mitja Janc
Centre back, Orlen Wisla Plock

GOG (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 8 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: GOG vs SC Magdeburg, 23 November 2023 (25:32 (13:17))

  • Magdeburg are currently the only team in group B with the maximum of six points and are, therefore, first in the rankings, while GOG are sixth in the group with two points
  • both teams came out victorious in their round 3 games: GOG in Pelister (31:28) and Magdeburg against Plock (27:26)
  • GOG and Magdeburg played against each other four times in the history of the EHF Champions League, with three wins for SCM and one for GOG
  • Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson is the current fifth-best scorer in the competition with 23 goals, while GOG’s Frederik Bjerre has netted just one less
  • Magdeburg finished third in the IHF Super Globe last week, beaten by Veszprém in the semi-final (23:20) before bouncing back against Al-Ahly in the bronze medal game (32:23)
  • GOG played twice against HØJ over the last week, and won both games, while Magdeburg won in Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday (30:29)

240925 143
It will be a tough match against one of the best teams in the world. We enter the game with a lot of confidence from our recent performances and with the belief that we can deliver a good result. Both teams like to play a similar offensive game, so it will be crucial for our defensive work to remain at a high level.
Henrik Jakobsen
Line player, GOG
20250925 Scm Wisla 092
GOG are a very young, talented team. They play fast and smart, they play a good seven-on-six game. They're all good handball players who act at a top level. We have to focus on ourselves and do our work to be successful, like we have done in the last games.
Magnus Saugstrup
Line player, SC Magdeburg

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)

Thursday 9 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 11-1-2
Last match: HC Zagreb vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball, 29 February 2024 (28:26 (13:13))

  • Paris are currently fifth in group B, with two points, while Zagreb are last, with no points to their account yet
  • Paris suffered their second defeat of the season in round 3 in Szeged (31:29)
  • Zagreb were also defeated in the previous round by Barça (32:25), despite Luka Lovre Klarica scoring six goals
  • the two teams played 14 times against each other in European competitions, with Paris winning 11 times, Zagreb twice and one game ending in a draw
  • Paris’ Kamil Syprzak is currently among the top five best scorers with 23 goals, while Filip     Glavaš has scored 15 goals for Zagreb
  • Paris remain undefeated in the French league after their win over Dijon last Friday (35:27), while Zagreb took the points in Rudar in the Croatian league (40:28)

Barça (ESP) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 9 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 19-1-6
Last match: Barça vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, 1 May 2025 (29:30 (16:14))

  • both teams are neck-and-neck in the group standings: Barça second and Szeged third, each on four points
  • Barça won their away game in Zagreb in round 3 (32:25), while Szeged also took the points at home against Paris (31:29) in the previous round
  • Barça and Szeged have played 26 times against each other in European competitions: Barça won 19 games, Szeged took six victories and one clash ended in a draw
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the current second-best scorer of the competition with 25 goals, while Barça’s Aleix Gómez has already netted 16 times
  • Barça won the IHF Super Globe last week, beating Vezprém in the final, 31:30 after overtime
  • in their national leagues last weekend, Barça took the points against Cangas (42:31), while Szeged drew in Csurgoi (25:25)

5P9A2075 Dxo

D78 6000
