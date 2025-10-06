In group A, round 4 features the re-match of last season’s quarter-finals between Sporting Clube de Portugal and HBC Nantes, as well as the Scandinavian derby Kolstad Håndball versus Aalborg Håndbold. Top side Füchse Berlin host Dinamo Bucuresti, the only team without any points in the group, while the Match of the Week travels to Veszprém.

In group B, SC Magdeburg will put their invincibility to the test as they make their second shortest trip of the season to GOG. Barça and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged are chasing the top spots in the standings and will play against each other this week, while Orlen Wisla Plock will host HC Eurofarm Pelister. Paris Saint-Germain are still trying to find their rhythm and aim for a second victory as they host HC Zagreb, who hope to avoid a fourth loss in a row.

GROUP A

Wednesday 8 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-2

Last match: Sporting CP vs HBC Nantes, 30 April 2025 (30:32 (15:16))