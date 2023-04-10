Germany all but there after Greece thrashing

Germany 39:13 Greece

23-time World Championship participants Germany were strong favourites against Greece, who have never qualified, but the hosts still named a strong line-up, with the likes of Annika Lott, Xenia Smits and Emily Bölk all featuring.

It was Julia Maidhof who topped scored for Germany, getting things underway with a seven metre strike in the opening minute - the first of her seven goals.

Greece levelled the contest at 2:2 just before the four-minute mark, but that was as good as it got for the visitors, who found themselves 10:3 behind midway through the first half.

With a healthy lead secured, Germany began to ring the changes, with Viola Leuchter and Meret Ossenkopp getting their names on the scoresheet before the break, at which Germany led 22:6.

Despite Greece scoring the opening goal of the second half, it was business as usual from then on. BVB Borussia 09 Dortmund's Alina Grijseels scored four of her six goals after the break as every outfield player for Germany scored at least once.

Johanna Stockschläder of Thüringer HC scored the final goal in the last minute to round off a 39:13 win which puts the 1993 champions one foot in the World Championship in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Maria Chatziparasidou topped scored with three goals for Greece who need a miracle in the second leg in Chalkida on Wednesday (17:00 CEST)