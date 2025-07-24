Germany and Iceland to both EYOF semi-finals

The competition, taking place in Skopje, began on 21 July with a preliminary round, from which the two top-ranked sides in each of the two groups progressed to the medal round.

All matches in the EYOF 2025 are streamed live on EHFTV for free — fans must register, free of charge, and can then watch all games without limits or geo-restrictions.

Men’s competition

Iceland and Germany both enter the semi-finals with perfect records behind them, having topped group A and B, respectively. Iceland’s rivals in group B were Croatia, Spain and tournament hosts North Macedonia — and the Nordic side took emphatic victories over all three of them, with the closest score line a 36:27 result against North Macedonia.

In group B, Germany’s opponents were Hungary, Portugal and Norway. The contest there was straight forward: Germany collected six points, second-placed Hungary finished with two wins and one loss, equalling four, ahead of Portugal on two points and Norway on zero. Germany’s results were also dominant — their closest win was a 36:28 result versus Hungary.