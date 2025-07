Spain was aiming for a double crown, but their dreams were shattered when Germany stepped onto the court of the men’s finals and sealed the deal with 2:0 (18:16, 19:15), powered by the best goalkeeper of the tournament, Bjarne Rollmann.

In the women's final, Spain, on the other hand, delivered a masterclass first set against Norway, only to confirm their reign in the second set as well, finishing 2:0 (28:20, 17:14) to go back home with gold medals around their necks.

Bronze medal matches went into the hands of the Czech team in men’s competition and the French in women’s competition after beating Hungary and Germany, respectively.