SEMI-FINAL

Top scorers: Julius Pöthke 8/10 (GER), Adrian Sola 7/12 (ESP)

Players of the Match: Tjorven Knackstedt (GER), Rubén Cardeñosa (ESP)

Spain started off better in the semi-final, using their aggressive defence and the saves of Ruben Cardenosa to build a three-goal lead after 10 minutes. As the first half progressed, Germany closed the gap and turned the match into an evenly balanced defensive battle. Spain nevertheless went into the break with a narrow 11:10 advantage after successfully protecting their lead until the half-time buzzer.

Germany returned from the dressing room with a completely different intensity. A dominant defensive display, combined with quick transitions and clinical finishing, fuelled a decisive 7:1 run in the opening eight minutes of the second half, turning a one-goal deficit into a 17:12 lead. Spain struggled to respond as Germany continued to dictate the tempo, extending the advantage to eight goals midway through the period. Although the Spaniards reduced the deficit late on during a spell in which Germany played with two fewer court players following Finn Meißner's red card, Lenn Strobel's breakthrough goal halted the comeback attempt. Germany comfortably saw out the closing minutes to seal a 32:27 victory and book their place in the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 final.