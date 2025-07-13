Germany clinched historic gold at Beach Handball EURO
After winning silver in 2023, the Germany men's national team claimed the gold medal this time at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye, denying Spain a title in a dramatic shootout. In what was their third final, the Germans won their first gold medal in their EURO history.
I can't believe it right now. It's amazing. We have such a young team. It was a tough game, but in the end we have good goalkeepers and we won this game. I don't realise it yet.