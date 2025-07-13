Germany clinched historic gold at Beach Handball EURO

The rankings determined by placement matches



The teams also considered the tournament important for qualifying for the 2026 Men’s Beach Handball World Championships. Alongside the organisers, Croatia, the seven best teams from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 also qualified for the World Championships.



France secured fifth place after beating Portugal in 5/6 match, while Denmark locked up seventh place as they defeated Italy in the 7/8 match. Here is the full ranking from 5-12 place:



5. France

6. Portugal

7. Denmark

8. Italy

9. Poland

10. Sweden

11. Norway

12. Türkiye

13. Bulgaria

14. Czechia

15. Ukraine

16. Malta





Photos © kolektiff

