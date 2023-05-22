Germany's dominance put to the test in Nazaré

Group A

Germany

Participations (incl. 2023): 10

Best result: Winners (2006, 2021)

France

Participations (incl. 2023): 6

Best result: 7th (2017)

Italy

Participations (incl. 2023): 13

Best result: Winners (2009)

Denmark

Participations (incl. 2023): 8

Best result: Winners (2019)

What. A. Group! Three (former) European champions, including the last two – who also played the final against each other in Varna two years ago. Germany against Denmark is definitely one of the matches to watch in the preliminary round.

No other national team has dominated international beach handball in recent years like the defending European champions have. Semi-finalists at each of the first five Beach Handball EURO events in the 2000s, including gold medallists in 2006, Germany then completely disappeared from the radar. They even didn’t take part for several years until current head coach Alexander Novakovic started to revive beach handball within the German Handball Federation. Still, their initial results – 13th in 2015, 14th in 2017, 10th in 2019 – did not indicate what was going to happen in 2021, with their stunning run to gold in Varna. They backed it up with the world and World Games titles in 2022 and arrive in Nazaré on a 25-match unbeaten streak.

Appearing in four of the last six EHF Beach Handball EURO finals and winning one of them – in 2019, Denmark are stable title contenders. One name has been vastly connected to those recent successes: Line Gyldenløve Kristensen, who has over 100 caps for Denmark and is playing her seventh (!) EURO in 2023. The MVP from 2021 leads a fine blend of experienced players and hungry talents, who just came up short two years ago when they defended their title from 2019, reaching the final again but running into an unbeatable Germany side.

One has got to feel for the other two teams in group A and their main round chances. Italy are one of two nations – alongside Ukraine – who have featured in all 12 Beach Handball EURO events so far. Italy reached three semi-finals in four tournaments between 2009 and 2015, racking up one gold (2009) and two bronzes (2011, 2015), but have not landed another top-10 result since. And France? Their track record includes one top-10 result in total – seventh in 2017.