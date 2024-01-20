EURO24M

Germany save crucial point against Austria with late comeback

20 January 2024, 22:20

Draws against Croatia and Spain and a win against Hungary were Austria’s highlights at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, but Ales Pajovic’s side dropped another bombshell, as they drew against hosts Germany, 22:22, in a packed LANXESS arena in Cologne.

The result keeps Austria in the running for the final weekend, as they sit level with Hungary with four points and ahead of Germany with three in the group I rankings.

GROUP I

Germany vs Austria 22:22 (11:12)

  • Germany managed to seal a point after an excellent finish, which saw Austria score only once in the last 12 minutes, while goalkeeper Andreas Wolff saved three penalties during the match
  • Austria extended their longest unbeaten run at the EHF EURO to five matches, after one of their highest-profiles wins in the team’s history in front of 19.750 fans in the LANXESS arena in Cologne
  • only two sides have drawn three matches before in a single edition at the EHF EURO – Iceland in 2010 and Hungary in 2012, with Austria becoming the third side at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Austrian goalkeeper Constantin Möstl, the Grundfos Player of the Match, saved 17 shots for a 46 per cent saving efficiency. He is now the shot-stopper with the largest number of saves at the EHF EURO 2024 – 59 after five games
  • German back Juri Knorr was once again the team’s top scorer, with six goals. He climbed to third in the top goal scorer standings, with two goals less than Portugal’s Martim Costa and one goal less than Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel
  • Austria are now second in the group with four points, tied with Hungary and two more than Germany, with only two matchdays left in the main round

It's a bit crazy right now, I think we almost played perfect for 50 minutes but then we had problems with the offence. Thankfully, the defence was amazing and we did not take that many goals. It feels more like a little bit of a dream, we have so much confidence that not much can shake us off.
Constantin Möstl
Goalkeeper, Germany
EURO24M Germany Vs Austria AR30682 AH Quote
One point is clearly not what we came for, we didn't play well, our offence was not good. On the other hand, Austria played with full confidence, and it grew even more as time went on. I think that without the fans, we probably would not have taken a point. But that's how it is and we have to look ahead now.
Julian Köster
Left back, Germany

Twists and turns for another crazy match at the EHF EURO 2024

When Austria held a five-goal lead with 12 minutes to go, Germany’s fans in the LANXESS Arena in Cologne were wondering what went wrong with their team, which was earmarked as one of the favourites for the title on their home ground.

Parts of the game were working well – in particular goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, as usual – but mostly Germany lacked that killer instinct showcased by the previous winners of the title.

That finally kicked in during the last 12 minutes, when Austria scored only once, but it was too little, too late for Germany, who could only save a draw after missing too many clear-cut chances and turning the ball over 11 times. Alfred Gislason will also be left wondering what could be improved, especially as Germany’s shooting efficiency was a meagre 49 per cent.

The last two games will prove crucial in this group, in which Austria have proven they are real contenders. If they manage another good game against France, they will be big favourites for their maiden semi-finals berth.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Germany Vs Austria UH13174 UH
