Germany save crucial point against Austria with late comeback
Draws against Croatia and Spain and a win against Hungary were Austria’s highlights at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, but Ales Pajovic’s side dropped another bombshell, as they drew against hosts Germany, 22:22, in a packed LANXESS arena in Cologne.
The result keeps Austria in the running for the final weekend, as they sit level with Hungary with four points and ahead of Germany with three in the group I rankings.
It's a bit crazy right now, I think we almost played perfect for 50 minutes but then we had problems with the offence. Thankfully, the defence was amazing and we did not take that many goals. It feels more like a little bit of a dream, we have so much confidence that not much can shake us off.
One point is clearly not what we came for, we didn't play well, our offence was not good. On the other hand, Austria played with full confidence, and it grew even more as time went on. I think that without the fans, we probably would not have taken a point. But that's how it is and we have to look ahead now.