Germany save crucial point against Austria with late comeback

Twists and turns for another crazy match at the EHF EURO 2024

When Austria held a five-goal lead with 12 minutes to go, Germany’s fans in the LANXESS Arena in Cologne were wondering what went wrong with their team, which was earmarked as one of the favourites for the title on their home ground.

Parts of the game were working well – in particular goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, as usual – but mostly Germany lacked that killer instinct showcased by the previous winners of the title.

That finally kicked in during the last 12 minutes, when Austria scored only once, but it was too little, too late for Germany, who could only save a draw after missing too many clear-cut chances and turning the ball over 11 times. Alfred Gislason will also be left wondering what could be improved, especially as Germany’s shooting efficiency was a meagre 49 per cent.

The last two games will prove crucial in this group, in which Austria have proven they are real contenders. If they manage another good game against France, they will be big favourites for their maiden semi-finals berth.

Photos © Kolektiff Images