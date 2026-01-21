The pressure of potential failure gave way to the joy of one of their best performances since the 2024 Olympics. With eight goals, Uščins was Germany’s top scorer, was named Player of the Match and, with 18 goals so far, is currently Germany’s leading scorer at the EHF EURO.

“You could feel how much pressure there was, how much we wanted to show the opponent that we are not beatable. Those were honest emotions — everything was there — and our fans gave us an extra push,” says the 23-year-old.

The left-hander with Latvian roots was fully aware of what was at stake.

“Nothing was taken for granted — we knew that since the game against Serbia. We are a young team with little experience, and we had never been in a situation like the one before the Spain match. We were facing a historic debacle, but we managed to avert it,” he adds.