Renārs Uščins: “Nobody is unbeatable”
Renārs Uščins had a fairytale 2024.
The German left-hander scored 14 goals in the historic Olympic quarter-final in Lille in front of 23,000 spectators against France, including the final two goals in the last 25 seconds of regular time to make it 29:29, followed by four more goals in overtime to seal a 35:34 victory.
The captain of the 2023 U21 world champions finished the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as Germany’s top scorer with 52 goals. He was then named Germany’s Handball Player of the Year 2024 and was also honoured by the IHF as the Best Young Player of the Year 2024.