Around 1,000 tickets are available for Sunday's games.

The discount for day tickets is 50 per cent, meaning that tickets are available for as little as €35. They are valid for both the 3/4 placement match at 15:00 CEST and the final at 18:00 CEST, when the winners of this year's EHF European League Men will be crowned.

Ticket categories and prices for Sunday 25 May only

Premium = €120

Category 1 = €95

Category 2 = €67.50

Category 3 = €35

Click here to buy your day tickets and experience the thrill of the finals!