Gidsel sends lucky Füchse to Flensburg

The return game in Berlin was open for almost 50 minutes before Füchse made it to the EHF Finals Men for the second time after 2021, when they lost the final against SC Magdeburg. In total, Berlin have qualified for a final tournament of EHF competitions eight times since 2012.

Kadetten lost Zoran Markovic late in the second half as he was stretchered off the court after a collision with Füchse goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who also picked up an injury and was sent off after this foul. Key player for Füchse was Danish star Mathias Gidsel, who scored 10 goals; Odinn Thor Rikhardsson was once again Kadetten's best striker, with six goals this time, as he finishes his EHF European League season on 110 goals.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 30:24 (17:15)

First leg 33:37 – Füchse win 63:61 on aggregate

Kadetten Schaffhausen definitely were the best away team that visited Berlin in this EHF European League season. It took Berlin 19 minutes to be in lead for the first time (10:9), and after Kadetten scored the first three goals after the break for 18:17, the overall margin was already five goals. The big Füchse problem was a below-par performance from Dejan Milosavljev, but the goalkeeper vastly improved for the last 20 minutes as the Serb saved some important shots, until he was sent off with a red card with four minutes left.

Ten minutes before the end, Füchse were still only two ahead (25:23), but two goals from Mathias Gidsel, who had missed the first leg in Schaffhausen, opened the gate towards the EHF Finals: First he provided Berlin with the first four-goal advantage at 27:23, then with the five-goal gap they needed at 28:23.

The last goal was scored by German under-21 national team left wing Tim Freihöfer after both Hans Lindberg and Fabian Wiede had missed penalties. Lindberg’s return after breaking his hand in February was the biggest surprise of the match. The EHF Finals in Flensburg on 27/28 May will likely be his international farewell in the Füchse jersey.

photos (c) 2023 Foto Laechler