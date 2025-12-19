Gidsel: "The goal is to win as many titles as possible in the shortest possible time"

Gidsel: "The goal is to win as many titles as possible in the shortest possible time"

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
19 December 2025, 12:30

It takes much more than talent to be as dominant as the Denmark men’s team have been in world handball over the past decade, but for all their success on the international stage, the European gold has been missing from their illustrious trophy cabinet since the EHF EURO 2012.

The reigning Olympic and four-time back-to-back world champions are counting down the days until the EHF EURO 2026 throws off, with Herning being one of the host cities. As the EHF Excellence Awards Most Valuable Player of the 2024/25 season and the 2023 and 2024 IHF World Player of the Year, right back Mathias Gidsel accepts the pressure and weight of expectations to deliver.

"I accept the pressure. I can't change it anyway. It's simply part of the job. I don't feel more pressure at this championship than others, especially because we're at home and I feel the support. I acknowledge it, accept it and go out to do what I love," says Gidsel.

With Denmark being one of, if not the favourites to lift the trophy in Jyske Bank Boxen on 1 February, the 26-year-old relishes the chance to play in front of a full house of Danish fans in what is the largest indoor arena in the country:

"I only see it as a positive thing. There are already many expectations and that won't change because we play at home. When you feel the energy in the arena, you forget fatigue. You're simply at 100 per cent. It's every player's dream to play in a full Jyske Bank Boxen."

Establishing dominance with Nikolaj Jacobsen and targeting the triple crown

Since Nikolaj Jacobsen became head coach of Denmark in 2017, no national team in men’s handball has won more medals (eight) across the major tournaments than Denmark, with only France coming close, at six accolades. When asked whether it is easy or difficult to play under Jacobsen’s intensity, Gidsel explains:

"It is both easy and difficult at the same time. Niko is very skilled at identifying the qualities each player has and how we can all contribute. He is also clearly the coach I've had who develops things the most over a national team year, constantly implementing new systems. He places high demands on us and that can be difficult. But that is also what makes us extremely good — that we have to give a little extra."

Staying at the top and boasting the role of favourites for the best part of the last decade brings extra pressure each and every time Denmark step on the court. Gidsel, the joint-top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, reveals the secret to handling that pressure.

"There will probably always be high expectations for the Danish national team to win. But instead of having a goal of winning gold, we have set ourselves the objective of playing good handball. That is what drives us every day and at tournaments — that we must play good handball. Because if we do that, we are also very difficult to beat. That is how we handle the pressure."

With the Olympic gold medal from Paris 2024 and the trophy from the 2025 IHF World Championship already in the bag, Denmark have a rare chance to unite all the major trophies and claim the so-called triple crown — an incredible feat achieved in men’s handball only by France, in 2010 and 2015.

"What matters is that we have promised each other internally: When you are as good as we are, the goal is to win as many titles as possible in the shortest possible time. You never know when a new dominant team will appear or if injuries happen. So now that we're here with a fantastic team and coach, we must seize every chance to win," says Gidsel.

Fuelling motivation through childhood memories and recent drama

Gidsel was a 12-year-old boy with big dreams when Denmark defeated Serbia in the EHF EURO 2012 final to lift their last European championship title. The lethal right back remembers watching the dramatic final.

"I definitely remember watching the match, but the understanding of how big it was to win the EHF EURO, I probably didn't have as a 12-year-old. I remember the legendary jerseys — and Lars Christiansen and the other players I looked up to. It's true it has been a long time since we lifted that trophy, but that only gives us more hunger."

Denmark came close to winning the EHF EURO twice since 2012, with France denying them on both occasions, in 2014 and more recently in 2024. When asked what has been or is currently missing for Denmark to be crowned European champions again, Gidsel says:

"I don't think we are missing anything, but it is a reminder that many strong teams can win. At the last EHF EURO, we were one action away from becoming champions. So, it is mostly coincidence that the EHF EURO is the one title we haven't won for some years — you sometimes need a bit of luck in the decisive moments."

The EHF EURO 2026 will be Denmark's first EHF EURO in years without legends such as Mikkel Hansen, Niklas Landin, Henrik Møllgaard and Hans Lindberg, but Gidsel is adamant that Denmark are not short of the experience it takes to lift the trophy.

"We have proven that we can do it without them. That doesn't mean they are insignificant — the culture of the team reflects what they built over 20 years. But now it's our turn to show that the new national team can take over. I don't feel we lack experience with everything we have been through together already," says the Füchse Berlin back.

Denmark start the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 from group B, alongside Portugal, North Macedonia and Romania. It is fair to say that the co-hosts are the favourites to top the group and go to the main round — their first objective.

"I hope we get through the group stage and into the main round. It's incredible how many strong teams are there in that main round group. It will be great advertising for handball every time we step on the court," concludes Gidsel.

