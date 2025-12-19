Establishing dominance with Nikolaj Jacobsen and targeting the triple crown

Since Nikolaj Jacobsen became head coach of Denmark in 2017, no national team in men’s handball has won more medals (eight) across the major tournaments than Denmark, with only France coming close, at six accolades. When asked whether it is easy or difficult to play under Jacobsen’s intensity, Gidsel explains:

"It is both easy and difficult at the same time. Niko is very skilled at identifying the qualities each player has and how we can all contribute. He is also clearly the coach I've had who develops things the most over a national team year, constantly implementing new systems. He places high demands on us and that can be difficult. But that is also what makes us extremely good — that we have to give a little extra."

Staying at the top and boasting the role of favourites for the best part of the last decade brings extra pressure each and every time Denmark step on the court. Gidsel, the joint-top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, reveals the secret to handling that pressure.

"There will probably always be high expectations for the Danish national team to win. But instead of having a goal of winning gold, we have set ourselves the objective of playing good handball. That is what drives us every day and at tournaments — that we must play good handball. Because if we do that, we are also very difficult to beat. That is how we handle the pressure."