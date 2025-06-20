Gilmé: “France can achieve something big”

For a big handball nation like France, it has taken a remarkably long time until the beach variant started to blossom in the country. The national team had two appearances at early editions of the EHF Beach Handball EURO more than 20 years ago but only became regular contenders from 2017.

Current team captain Alexis Gilmé, 25, recalls his first EURO with France — in 2019 in Stare Jablonki.

“It was my very first EURO with the senior national team, I was 19, and that experience will always stay with me,” Gilmé says about the event in Poland, where France reached the quarter-finals for the first time at a EURO.

“We achieved this feat even though beach handball had only been introduced in France two years earlier. We had a team experienced in indoor handball, but with very little background in beach handball. Still, our hunger, unity, and determination allowed us to compete with the best teams in Europe.”

France repeated its quarter-final entry in 2021 in Varna but finished only a disappointing 13th in Nazaré two years ago — although they did impress with a 2:1 win in the preliminary round over hosts and eventual semi-finalists Portugal.