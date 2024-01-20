Gloria and Nantes share spoils as Bensheim write history
Saturday, in the EHF European League Women, offered a number of exciting matches. In Group C, both CS Gloria 2018 BN and Neptunes Nantes dropped their first points in the group stage with their meeting in Bistrica ending with a draw.
The two leaders also faced off in Group A, as Podravka Vegeta defeated Storhamar Handball Elite, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach and Sola KH earned home wins.
We prepared well for the game, working hard whole week for this. We knew everything about them. Congrats to my team, I feel like we've really earned this. I've got to add we're really sorry about Tina Barisic' injury, we hope for the best.
The match was really tough, we knew it will be. It was all about the details. Both teams committed some mistakes, however we've today played against a very strong team and I think we have to be happy with this point in the end.