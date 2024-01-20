20240120

Gloria and Nantes share spoils as Bensheim write history

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
20 January 2024, 20:00

Saturday, in the EHF European League Women, offered a number of exciting matches. In Group C, both CS Gloria 2018 BN and Neptunes Nantes dropped their first points in the group stage with their meeting in Bistrica ending with a draw.

The two leaders also faced off in Group A, as Podravka Vegeta defeated Storhamar Handball Elite, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach and Sola KH earned home wins.

  • Podravka Vegeta ended Storhamar Handball Elite's winning run in the competition as the Croatian side claimed a four-goal victory now finding itself at the top of the Group A with five points
  • the game between the two unbeaten teams - CS Gloria 2018 BN and Neptunes Nantes ended with a draw, which means they will remain leveled in the Group C table, both having five points
  • Gloria's four-match winning run in the current EHF European League Women season ended today
  • in the same group, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach wrote history by earning their premier win in the group stage of any EHF club competitions, defeating MKS FunFloor Lublin
  • in Group D, Sola became the first team in the current group stage to hit the 40-goal mark in a match, as they defeated Targu Jiu 40:29

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 23:19 (13:9)

Although two teams entered the match without a single loss in their record so far this season, Podravka proved to be too strong for their Norwegian rivals as they ended up climbing to the top spot in Group A. The home team did very well in defense, and their goalkeeper Lucija Besen delivered another good performance, boasting a 40 per cent save rate. The Croatian team were dominant throughout the game, and all Storhamar could do was cut the deficit to one goal on several occasions.The last time it happened with six minutes to go, when Podravka's lead went down to 20:19, but the hosts had a crucial 3:0 run to clinch the victory.

 

Franusic Cropped
We prepared well for the game, working hard whole week for this. We knew everything about them. Congrats to my team, I feel like we've really earned this. I've got to add we're really sorry about Tina Barisic' injury, we hope for the best.
Lea Franusic
Right back, HC Podravka Vegeta

GROUP C

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) 35:29 (17:15)

Neither side had claimed any points in the two previous matches of the current group stage, and it was Bensheim who now ended a losing run. The German team, who are playing their debut European season, had the upper hand against the much more experienced Lublin, who are now bottom of the group with zero points. The Polish team controlled the game in the opening 15 minutes, but then Bensheim turned the tide and created a two-goal lead at the break. Afterwards, the hosts became even more dominant, and right wing Sarah Dekker made a special contribution to the German side's win with her eight goals.

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 19:19 (11:9)

Each of the rivals hoped to extend their winning run, but ultimately they settled for a draw in this low-scoring yet very exciting encounter. The goalkeepers played crucial roles for both teams - Gloria's Renata De Arruda had 17 saves for a 49 per cent save rate, while Nantes' Floriane Andre stopped 14 balls heading her way (42 per cent efficiency). Cheered by their home audience, the Romanian side opened a 8:3 lead midway through the first half, but Nantes slashed the gap by the end of the half and then drew level, later on even pulling of in front for a while. However, Gloria then had another good spell and led 18:15 in the 52nd minute, but the visitors from France managed to level the game at 19:19 before both teams missed a number of chances in the last four minutes. So Gloria and Nantes are still unbeaten and level, now having five points each, but the French team is on top thanks to a better goal difference.

Gloria Cropped
The match was really tough, we knew it will be. It was all about the details. Both teams committed some mistakes, however we've today played against a very strong team and I think we have to be happy with this point in the end.
Renata Lais De Arruda
Goalkeeper, CS Gloria 2018 BN

GROUP D

Sola HK (NOR) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) 40:29 (23:10)

For the second straight week, the Norwegian teams have displayed different performances in the European League, but while Storhamar won and Sola lost a week before, now it was the other way round. Sola bounced back from a defeat against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari, as they celebrated a confident victory against the debutants Targu Jiu. The home team were particularly impressive in the first half, in which they scored 23 goals. In the entire match, the trio of Lene Kristiansen, Kamilla Herrem and Kristina Novak was unstoppable, as they combined for more than a half of Sola's goals - 21. So Sola now have four points after three games, while Targu Jiu are yet to claim their maiden points at this level.

