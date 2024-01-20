Gloria and Nantes share spoils as Bensheim write history

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 19:19 (11:9)

Each of the rivals hoped to extend their winning run, but ultimately they settled for a draw in this low-scoring yet very exciting encounter. The goalkeepers played crucial roles for both teams - Gloria's Renata De Arruda had 17 saves for a 49 per cent save rate, while Nantes' Floriane Andre stopped 14 balls heading her way (42 per cent efficiency). Cheered by their home audience, the Romanian side opened a 8:3 lead midway through the first half, but Nantes slashed the gap by the end of the half and then drew level, later on even pulling of in front for a while. However, Gloria then had another good spell and led 18:15 in the 52nd minute, but the visitors from France managed to level the game at 19:19 before both teams missed a number of chances in the last four minutes. So Gloria and Nantes are still unbeaten and level, now having five points each, but the French team is on top thanks to a better goal difference.