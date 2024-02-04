After Thüringer HC had become the first quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Women on Saturday, CS Gloria 2018 BN followed on Sunday, as a victory at Neptunes Nantes secured their progression.

Another Romanian side H.C.Dunarea Braila also made a big step towards the next stage, and so did Norway's Storhamar Handball Elite, while the runners-up of the 2022/23 tournament Nykøbing Falster Håndbold finally claimed their first win at the current group stage.