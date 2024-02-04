Gloria claim early quarter-final spot with a win in Nantes
After Thüringer HC had become the first quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Women on Saturday, CS Gloria 2018 BN followed on Sunday, as a victory at Neptunes Nantes secured their progression.
Another Romanian side H.C.Dunarea Braila also made a big step towards the next stage, and so did Norway's Storhamar Handball Elite, while the runners-up of the 2022/23 tournament Nykøbing Falster Håndbold finally claimed their first win at the current group stage.
It was a particularly hectic start to the second half with red cards and we lost rhythm because of it. They are a difficult team to play against. I'm very pleased. We got the game exactly where we wanted it, and the first half was extremely good. I am very satisfied with the game and the result.
I am happy about today's win of course. I feel like it was a good game overall - we were able to score many goals, while at the same time delivering a good defensive performance.
The match was, from our side, much better than when we played in Zagreb. We are really satisfied - we changed some things and it all looked good. I'm proud of my team, but I'd also like to use the opportunity to congratulate Lokomotiva on a good outing.