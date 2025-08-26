Goalkeeper Summit 2025 programme announced

Goalkeeper Summit 2025 programme announced

26 August 2025, 11:00

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is pleased to announce that the full programme for the Goalkeeper Summit 2025 has now been released, and two new lecturers have been added to the list.

Taking place in Vienna from 14:00 CEST on Thursday 2 October until 18:00 CEST on Friday 3 October, the summit offers participants the opportunity to experience both theoretical and practical sessions necessary for developing their goalkeeping skills. 

As previously announced, Mats Olsson, goalkeeper coach of Norway women's national team and the EHF European League title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, will return for the Goalkeeper Summit as a lecturer, where he will be joined by former European Champion, Germany's national teams and THW Kiel goalkeeper coach, Mattias Andersson.

Now, the EHF can reveal that new lecturers are confirmed for the summit. Former world, European and Olympic champion with France, Amandine Leynaud, will be sharing her insight at the 2025 edition, which will bring together Europe's top goalkeeper coaches. So too, will former Great Britain national team goalkeeper Bobby White, who is now a goalkeeper coach with experience in both handball and football.

Registration for the event will remain open until 10 September, with the open to sign up for just the Goalkeeper Summit, or for both the Goalkeeper Summit and the EHF Goalkeeper Specialisation A, which includes an e-learning course, foreseen to take place between 15 and 30 September 2025. The programme for the e-learning course will soon be sent to those who have registered.

For the full Goalkeeper Summit 2025 programme, see the file attached below. To secure one of the last spots available and register for the summit, click here.

