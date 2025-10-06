Especially when looking out of the box, at football, Andersson sees a huge gap for handball: “We are really many steps behind in this regard. Last year, I was at Bayern Munich, and they have five goalkeeper coaches just for the academy. So the biggest challenge, of course, is money for the goalkeeper coaches, as well as getting the time in the training. Besides, we need the knowledge to produce good goalkeeper coaches who can transfer the things from theory to the practical part.”

Importance of developing goalkeeper coaches

But are world-class goalkeepers automatically top goalkeeper coaches? “Not at all,” says Amandine Leynaud. “Those are two different worlds. You cannot focus on who you are and how you played, as being a coach is something completely different, as every goalkeeper you train is different. I train with male and female youth national teams and the women’s senior team. For every goalkeeper you need an individual approach. It really motivates me to build a young goalkeeper from the start – because even I can learn many things from them. Definitely, as a coach, you need to improve yourself in communication and motivation, in learning how to help them, and what they need to learn. I am always curious about what to do, what happens in other sports and to find new ideas.”

This approach of life-long learning is also what Mattias Andersson taught the participants. “I was a former player, I can't do the same things with my goalkeepers that I did myself. So I have to learn, develop, look at other things, talk with other coaches. It is very important for the future to have coaches who are open-minded and will take the individuality of the goalkeeper into account.”