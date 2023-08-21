GOG confident while facing the task of rebuilding

So here are GOG again. Over the summer, they lost their prolific scorers Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jørgensen, as the left back and the line player moved to Flensburg-Handewitt, along with coach Nikolej Krickau. The playing pair contributed a combined 177 goals in the EHF Champions League last season, but their former captain is confident that his team will be able to make up for their departure: “Sure, we lost a lot of goals scored, as Jerry Tollbring also left, but the players who joined us have got a lot of experience, like Alexander Blonz or Aaron Mensing. We will maybe play a little bit differently - we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m confident we will be able to achieve our goals.”

And those goals are pretty high, after a 2022/23 season that Anders Zachariassen describes as “very top”. Not only did GOG win the Danish League and the Danish Cup, beating Aalborg in each final, but the club from Gudme also reached the EHF Champions League quarter-finals before being eliminated by Barça. Quite a performance, as GOG had only played the competition once since 2008.



“We began hoping to fight for sixth place with teams like Zagreb and Porto, but it quickly appeared to us we were able to do better than that. The confidence kept growing when we saw we were able to win away against those teams or against Magdeburg at home,” said the 31 years-old.