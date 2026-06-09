GOG — how a boarding school in Oure influences the world of handball
They played the last match of the inaugural edition in 2025, and they will play the first match of the second edition this weekend: reigning champions GOG start their EHF Youth Club Trophy Men title defence against Barça on Saturday (13 June). GOG are the club from the villages Gudme, Oure and Gudbjerg, and have produced a string of famous Danish handball players through the years, including Mikkel Hansen, Niklas Landin, Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, and Mathias Gidsel.
This tournament is a great opportunity to see the upcoming stars of the future and to face Europe’s best youth teams on club level. For sure, it is the highlight of our season.