GOG — how a boarding school in Oure influences the world of handball

GOG’s youth team have made it back to Cologne, where the team of head coach Mikkel Voigt aim to defend their title from 2025, when the Youth Club Trophy was first held.

Players raised at GOG have won a total of eight IHF World Player of the Year awards: Gidsel and Hansen both won it three times, Landin twice.

“It is simply great to have those role models for our current talents. They show what is possible, how to go all the way in professional handball,” Voigt says.

Last year, at the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy, his youngsters and Gidsel were playing on the same court at LANXESS arena in Cologne, when GOG’s under-18 team won the final against Veszprém 37:28, having beaten Eurofarm Pelister 36:21 in the semi-final.

A few hours later, Gidsel played the final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 but lost it with Füchse Berlin against SC Magdeburg.