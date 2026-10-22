GOG in the main round, Szeged and Montpellier out
Two big names were eliminated from the race for the EHF Champions League Men main round in round 5 on Thursday: Montpellier Handball following their 40:34 defeat at Barça, and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged after their 33:33 draw against GOG. The Danish side, meanwhile, became the ninth team to secure a main round berth. The remaining three qualification spots will be decided in the final round, including both places still up for grabs in Group B. Ahead of the decisive matches, MT Melsungen, Orlen Wisla Plock and HBC Nantes are all level on six points after MT's victory against the Polish side. In Group E, round 6 will also determine the second qualification spot behind Barça, with either SAH - Aarhus (five points) or Dinamo Bucuresti (three) progressing. While Barça and SC Magdeburg maintained their perfect records, Kolstad Håndball and IFK Kristianstad remain without a point ahead of their final matches.
A very important win for us. Today was a tough game, a difficult challenge, against one of the toughest teams in this competition. We have one more game left, and we’ll give it our all.
We’re disappointed. We wanted to control the game, but we couldn’t, and we only managed to fight our way back towards the end. I’m sorry we couldn’t get the win in front of nearly 6,000 fans. Everyone gave it their all, and we fought until the very last moment, but even that wasn’t enough.
It was a great match, and the fans created a fantastic atmosphere. We’re proud to have qualified for the next round. It was a tough game: we were in control early on, then Szeged took the initiative, but in the end, we can be happy with the result.
I liked the win and our attack but I don’t remember when was the last time that we conceded 40 goals. It was a game with little on the line for both teams but a win on the Champions League is something always good. Every game counts and we have to be better, but sometimes there are games like this.
We developed in a good way. We played really good defence even tough we conceded a lot of goals. We played a good game overall, it was close, but in the end Sporting were stronger. We never gave up.
I’m happy for the win. We’re playing good right now. We played better in the second half and that's the way for us. Montpellier always make things difficult for us. Today they had less pressure with their absences, so I expected a tough game like it was.
We had a lot of injured players and our streak lately wasn't good. But those who were today on the court gave everything and that's the way. Unfortunately we got eliminated from EHFCL and that's a pity, as for the team and as for the club.
We put in a good effort today, against the world's best handball team. Of course Magdeburg is saving some players, but we stand up and keep fighting. We were focused on not letting ourselves get broken, and I think we held up pretty well. I wish Magdeburg the best of luck going forward!
Really happy and proud to take another win in our group. We are happy to take the win and now we are looking to a tough match in the German Bundesliga this weekend. The traveling is tough, so we have to take good advantage of all the time we have.