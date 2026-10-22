GROUP D

H2H: 2-1-3

Top scorer: Mario Šoštarić 9/9 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Hjalte Lykke 8/9 (GOG)

They dreamed of reaching Cologne for the first time, but OTP Bank - PICK Szeged’s dream came to an abrupt end in the group phase, as they will continue their European campaign in the EHF European League. On the other hand, GOG had every reason to celebrate, as they booked their main round ticket thanks to a draw secured by Kevin Møller’s final save against Sebastian Frimmel’s shot on the buzzer. GOG took exactly the point they needed and now sit on seven points, but despite holding an intermediate five-goal lead, they still had to sweat until the end. Knowing that only a victory would keep their main round hopes alive, Szeged put the pedal to the metal right from the start. However, GOG turned the match around and even extended their advantage to 15:11. Boosted by the goals of Mario Šoštarić and Magnus Rød, Szeged managed to reduce the deficit. Šoštarić’s eighth goal levelled the score at 31:31 with six minutes remaining, and when Máté Fazekas completed a 6:0 run to make it 32:31, the hosts were ahead for the first time since 7:6. With 40 seconds left, Šoštarić scored to make it 33:33, but both sides were unable to convert their final opportunities.