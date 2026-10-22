GOG in the main round, Szeged and Montpellier out

GOG in the main round, Szeged and Montpellier out

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
22 October 2026, 23:30

Two big names were eliminated from the race for the EHF Champions League Men main round in round 5 on Thursday: Montpellier Handball following their 40:34 defeat at Barça, and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged after their 33:33 draw against GOG. The Danish side, meanwhile, became the ninth team to secure a main round berth. The remaining three qualification spots will be decided in the final round, including both places still up for grabs in Group B. Ahead of the decisive matches, MT Melsungen, Orlen Wisla Plock and HBC Nantes are all level on six points after MT's victory against the Polish side. In Group E, round 6 will also determine the second qualification spot behind Barça, with either SAH - Aarhus (five points) or Dinamo Bucuresti (three) progressing. While Barça and SC Magdeburg maintained their perfect records, Kolstad Håndball and IFK Kristianstad remain without a point ahead of their final matches.

  • With three consecutive saves in crunch time, goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić proved to be MT Melsungen's X-factor in their 28:26 win against Orlen Wisla Plock.

  • Mario Šoštarić's nine goals were not enough for OTP Bank - PICK Szeged. The Hungarian side needed a victory to stay in the race for the main round, but ultimately had to settle for a 33:33 draw against GOG.

  • Barça's 9:3 run ended Montpellier Handball's hopes after a strong start, with three Barça players scoring seven goals each.

  • Francisco Costa set a new personal EHF Champions League scoring record with 14 goals in Sporting CP's 42:40 win against IFK Kristianstad.

  • Fourteen saves from Dominik Kuzmanović, 11 goals from Philipp Weber and a strong second-half display paved the way for SC Magdeburg's away win at Kolstad Håndball.

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GROUP B

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 28:26 (15:14)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorer: Eric Balenciaga 6/6, Aaron Mensing 6/11 (both MT Melsungen), Frederik Bjerre 4/7, Sergei Mark Kosorotov 4/6 (both Orlen Wisla Plock)

As expected, it turned into a close and hard-fought battle. From 8:7 in the 19th minute onwards, the hosts never trailed again, but Plock proved to be the tough opponent many had expected, relying on a physically strong defence and efficient wing play in attack. Melsungen’s biggest lead in the first half was two goals, and although they made the better start to the second half, Plock remained within touching distance, even after defensive specialist Leon Šušnja received a red card following his third suspension. But, just as in the previous home win against Nantes, goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić proved to be the decisive factor in crunch time, finishing with 11 saves. Three stops in a row helped MT open up a 26:23 lead, which they largely maintained until the final whistle. After losing the reverse fixture 25:24, the German side are now not only level on points with Plock (and Nantes) on six, but also hold the head-to-head advantage by a one-goal margin.

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20261022 Kohligrafie EHF MT Visla Plock 02376 (1)
A very important win for us. Today was a tough game, a difficult challenge, against one of the toughest teams in this competition. We have one more game left, and we’ll give it our all.
Roberto Garcia Parrondo
Head coach of MT Melsungen
20261022 Kohligrafie EHF MT Visla Plock 08354
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GROUP D

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs GOG (DEN) 33:33 (17:20)

H2H: 2-1-3
Top scorer: Mario Šoštarić 9/9 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Hjalte Lykke 8/9 (GOG)

They dreamed of reaching Cologne for the first time, but OTP Bank - PICK Szeged’s dream came to an abrupt end in the group phase, as they will continue their European campaign in the EHF European League. On the other hand, GOG had every reason to celebrate, as they booked their main round ticket thanks to a draw secured by Kevin Møller’s final save against Sebastian Frimmel’s shot on the buzzer. GOG took exactly the point they needed and now sit on seven points, but despite holding an intermediate five-goal lead, they still had to sweat until the end. Knowing that only a victory would keep their main round hopes alive, Szeged put the pedal to the metal right from the start. However, GOG turned the match around and even extended their advantage to 15:11. Boosted by the goals of Mario Šoštarić and Magnus Rød, Szeged managed to reduce the deficit. Šoštarić’s eighth goal levelled the score at 31:31 with six minutes remaining, and when Máté Fazekas completed a 6:0 run to make it 32:31, the hosts were ahead for the first time since 7:6. With 40 seconds left, Šoštarić scored to make it 33:33, but both sides were unable to convert their final opportunities.

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SE20261022 Szeged GOG 35 (1)
We’re disappointed. We wanted to control the game, but we couldn’t, and we only managed to fight our way back towards the end. I’m sorry we couldn’t get the win in front of nearly 6,000 fans. Everyone gave it their all, and we fought until the very last moment, but even that wasn’t enough.
Roland Mikler
Goalkeeper of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
SE20261022 Szeged GOG 27 (1)
It was a great match, and the fans created a fantastic atmosphere. We’re proud to have qualified for the next round. It was a tough game: we were in control early on, then Szeged took the initiative, but in the end, we can be happy with the result.
Kasper Christensen
Head Coach of GOG
SE20261022 Szeged GOG 20
Casper Theilgaard
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Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 42:40 (20:18)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorer: Francisco Costa 14/16 (Sporting Clube de Portugal), Baldur Bjarnasson 11/13 (IFK Kristianstad)

More or less, it was a match played for pride, as the major decisions in the group had already been taken after GOG secured the second main round spot earlier in the evening. Nevertheless, both sides produced an entertaining encounter with the focus firmly on attack and goals rather than defence. The Costa brothers, Francisco (six goals) and Martim (four), scored exactly 50 per cent of Sporting's goals before the break, but IFK Kristianstad remained competitive and stayed within striking distance, mainly thanks to their top scorers William Höghielm and Baldur Bjarnasson, who scored five goals each in the first half. The second half became something of a duel between Francisco Costa and Kristianstad. "Kiko" kept finding the net, but the Swedish champions refused to go away and cut the deficit to 32:31. In the end, they were only beaten by two goals.

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20261022 SPORTINGCP IFKKRISTIANSTAD 6191
I liked the win and our attack but I don’t remember when was the last time that we conceded 40 goals. It was a game with little on the line for both teams but a win on the Champions League is something always good. Every game counts and we have to be better, but sometimes there are games like this.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach of Sporting CP
20261022 SPORTINGCP IFKKRISTIANSTAD 7006 (1)
We developed in a good way. We played really good defence even tough we conceded a lot of goals. We played a good game overall, it was close, but in the end Sporting were stronger. We never gave up.
Bjorn Satherstrom
Head coach of IFK Kristianstad
20261022 SPORTINGCP IFKKRISTIANSTAD 6969
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GROUP E

Barça (ESP) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 40:34 (20:18)

H2H: 11-1-4
Top scorer: Timothy N’Guessan 7/11, Luis Frade 7/7, Aleix Gómez 7/8 (all Barça); Kylian Villeminot 6/11, Agustin Casado 6/10 (both Montpellier Handball)

After losing three matches in a row, Montpellier Handball had their backs against the wall, as even a draw against the defending and record champions would not have been enough to keep their hopes of a main round spot alive. The side coached by Érick Mathé were eager to pull off a miracle at the famous Palau Blaugrana, but they could only do so for the opening 24 minutes. At that point, Montpellier led 18:16, but then conceded a 4:0 Barça run before the break and found themselves trailing 25:21 in the 35th minute. While their attack flowed well, the French side lacked the necessary defensive stability and allowed Barça too many easy goals from all areas of the court. After Blaz Janc scored for the hosts' first five-goal lead of the night at 30:25 in the 43rd minute, Benjamin Richert received a direct red card for pushing Daniel Fernández, dealing another blow to Montpellier. By the time French superstar Dika Mem made it 34:28 in a one-sided second half, Montpellier’s fate was sealed.

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2026 10 22 Fcbhandbolvsmontpellier 015
I’m happy for the win. We’re playing good right now. We played better in the second half and that's the way for us. Montpellier always make things difficult for us. Today they had less pressure with their absences, so I expected a tough game like it was.
Timothey N’Guessan
Left back of Barça
2026 10 22 Fcbhandbolvsmontpellier 006
We had a lot of injured players and our streak lately wasn't good. But those who were today on the court gave everything and that's the way. Unfortunately we got eliminated from EHFCL and that's a pity, as for the team and as for the club.
Pol Valera
Centre back of Montpellier Handball
2026 10 22 Fcbhandbolvsmontpellier 051
FC Barcelona
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GROUP F

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 32:35 (15:15)

H2H: 1-0-2
Top scorer: Simon Jeppson 10/14 (Kolstad Håndball), Philipp Weber 11/14 (SC Magdeburg)

Kolstad Håndball wanted to reward their fans with their first points in what was their last home match of the season, having already been eliminated from main round contention. But one good half was not enough. The stakes were relatively low for SC Magdeburg, who had already secured their place in the main round and will carry the maximum four points into the next stage. Therefore, coach Bennet Wiegert handed plenty of playing time to young talents such as M18 EHF EURO champions Tim Thielicke and Malte Elze. The most intriguing storyline of the match was a kind of private shoot-out between Kolstad’s Simon Jeppson and Philipp Weber of Magdeburg to become the top scorer of the night, eventually won by the German. The hosts did not trail until Magdeburg took an 19:18 lead in the 35th minute. As Kolstad’s shooting efficiency gradually declined against goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanović, SCM steadily pulled away. Weber’s 11th goal, which made it 32:26, effectively sealed the result. Like One Veszprém HC and Barça, Magdeburg remain one of only three teams with a perfect record after five matches.

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20261022 Kolstad SC Magdeburg 43
We put in a good effort today, against the world's best handball team. Of course Magdeburg is saving some players, but we stand up and keep fighting. We were focused on not letting ourselves get broken, and I think we held up pretty well. I wish Magdeburg the best of luck going forward!
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndball
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Really happy and proud to take another win in our group. We are happy to take the win and now we are looking to a tough match in the German Bundesliga this weekend. The traveling is tough, so we have to take good advantage of all the time we have.
Bennet Wiegert
20261022 Kolstad SC Magdeburg 11
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